Gold, Silver Rate Today July 19: Gold getting costly? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 19: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 19: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. On July 13, Gold and silver prices traded lower, falling by up to 2 per cent. Speaking about the the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) opened at Rs 1,42,633, down Rs 845 or 0.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,43,478. According to the news agency IANS report, the yellow metal fell as much as 1.33 per cent or Rs 1,921 to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,557 at around 10 am.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,344 (24K), Rs 13,145 (22K), and Rs 10,762 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,329 (24K), Rs 13,135 (22K), and Rs 10,747 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,329(24K), Rs 13,135 (22K), and Rs 10,950 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,329 (24K), Rs 13,135 (22K), and Rs 10,747 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 19, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,329 (24K), Rs 13,135 (22K), and Rs 10,950 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,329(24K), Rs 13,135(22K), and Rs 10,747(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,344(24K), Rs 13,145(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,329 (24K), Rs 13,135 (22K), and Rs 10,747(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,329(24K), Rs 13,135(22K), and Rs 10,747(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,329(24K), Rs 13,135(22K), and Rs 10,747(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,329(24K), Rs 13,135(22K), and Rs 10,747(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gold Weight 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 gram ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 8 grams ₹1,14,632 ₹1,05,080 ₹85,976 10 grams ₹1,43,290 ₹1,31,350 ₹1,07,470 100 grams ₹14,32,900 ₹13,13,500 ₹10,74,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,950 Mumbai ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Delhi ₹14,344 ₹13,145 ₹10,762 Kolkata ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Bangalore ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Hyderabad ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Kerala ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Pune ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Vadodara ₹14,334 ₹13,140 ₹10,752 Ahmedabad ₹14,334 ₹13,140 ₹10,752 Jaipur ₹14,344 ₹13,145 ₹10,762 Lucknow ₹14,344 ₹13,145 ₹10,762 Coimbatore ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,950 Madurai ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,950 Vijayawada ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Patna ₹14,334 ₹13,140 ₹10,752 Nagpur ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747 Chandigarh ₹14,344 ₹13,145 ₹10,762 Surat ₹14,334 ₹13,140 ₹10,752 Bhubaneswar ₹14,329 ₹13,135 ₹10,747

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 19?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 230 per gram and Rs 2,30,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today’s Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Silver Weight Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹230 ₹230 8 grams ₹1,840 ₹1,840 10 grams ₹2,300 ₹2,300 100 grams ₹23,000 ₹23,000 1,000 grams (1 kg) ₹2,30,000 ₹2,30,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)