Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold trading up? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 20: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,343 (24K), Rs 13,144 (22K), and Rs 10,761 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,949 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 18: Gold getting expensive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of July 20, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,949 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,343(24K), Rs 13,144(22K), and Rs 10,761(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,328 (-₹1) ₹13,134 (-₹1) ₹10,746 (-₹1) 8 Grams ₹1,14,624 (-₹8) ₹1,05,072 (-₹8) ₹85,968 (-₹8) 10 Grams ₹1,43,280 (-₹10) ₹1,31,340 (-₹10) ₹1,07,460 (-₹10) 100 Grams ₹14,32,800 (-₹100) ₹13,13,400 (-₹100) ₹10,74,600 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,949 Mumbai ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Delhi ₹14,343 ₹13,144 ₹10,761 Kolkata ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Bangalore ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Hyderabad ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Kerala ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Pune ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Vadodara ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751 Ahmedabad ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751 Jaipur ₹14,343 ₹13,144 ₹10,761 Lucknow ₹14,343 ₹13,144 ₹10,761 Coimbatore ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,949 Madurai ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,949 Vijayawada ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Patna ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751 Nagpur ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746 Chandigarh ₹14,343 ₹13,144 ₹10,761 Surat ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751 Bhubaneswar ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 229. 90 per gram and Rs 2,29,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price 1 Gram ₹229.90 ₹230.00 8 Grams ₹1,839.20 ₹1,840.00 10 Grams ₹2,299.00 ₹2,300.00 100 Grams ₹22,990.00 ₹23,000.00 1,000 Grams (1 kg) ₹2,29,900.00 ₹2,30,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)