Gold, Silver Rate Today July 23: Has Gold become costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 23: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/gold-rate-today-july-230726-gold-silver-mcx-comex-bullion-market-18-22-24-carat-gold-prices-in-mumbai-delhi-kolkata-noida-gold-silver-yellow-metal-traded-higher-lower-hiked-costlier-cheaper-updates-8481351/ Copy

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 16: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 23: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver prices traded higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global bullion markets. According to the news agency IANS report, On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on July 21, gold futures for August delivery climbed as much as 1.03 per cent or Rs 1,460 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,42,848 per 10 grams at around 11:20 am. Meanwhile, silver futures for September delivery rose 1.54 per cent or Rs 3,380 to an intraday high of Rs 2,21,780 per kg.

At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,42,741, up Rs 1,353 or 0.96 per cent after touching an intraday low of Rs 1,42,157. On the other hand, the white metal at Rs 2,21,402, gaining Rs 3,002 or 1.37 per cent after hitting a session low of Rs 2,19,200 so far, IANS reported.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold trading up? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,657 (24K), Rs 13,446 (22K), and Rs 11,004 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,652 (24K), Rs 13,431 (22K), and Rs 10,989 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431 (22K), and Rs 11,246 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,652 (24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 23, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,652 (24K), Rs 13,431 (22K), and Rs 11,246 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,657(24K), Rs 13,446(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,652 (24K), Rs 13,431 (22K), and Rs 10,989(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 gram ₹14,652 (+₹1) ₹13,431 (+₹1) ₹10,989 (+₹1) 8 grams ₹1,17,216 (+₹8) ₹1,07,448 (+₹8) ₹87,912 (+₹8) 10 grams ₹1,46,520 (+₹10) ₹1,34,310 (+₹10) ₹1,09,890 (+₹10) 100 grams ₹14,65,200 (+₹100) ₹13,43,100 (+₹100) ₹10,98,900 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹11,246 Mumbai ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Delhi ₹14,657 ₹13,446 ₹11,004 Kolkata ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Bangalore ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Hyderabad ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Kerala ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Pune ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Vadodara ₹14,657 ₹13,436 ₹10,994 Ahmedabad ₹14,657 ₹13,436 ₹10,994 Jaipur ₹14,657 ₹13,446 ₹11,004 Lucknow ₹14,657 ₹13,446 ₹11,004 Coimbatore ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹11,246 Madurai ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹11,246 Vijayawada ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Patna ₹14,657 ₹13,436 ₹10,994 Nagpur ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Chandigarh ₹14,657 ₹13,446 ₹11,004 Surat ₹14,657 ₹13,436 ₹10,994 Bhubaneswar ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 23?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 240. 10 per gram and Rs 2,40,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today’s Price Yesterday’s Price 1 gram ₹240.10 ₹240.00 8 grams ₹1,920.80 ₹1,920.00 10 grams ₹2,401.00 ₹2,400.00 100 grams ₹24,010.00 ₹24,000.00 1 kilogram ₹2,40,100.00 ₹2,40,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today