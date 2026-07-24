Gold, Silver Rate Today July 24: Gold become costlier or slips? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 24: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 24: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 24: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver prices traded higher on Tuesday. According to the news agency IANS report, On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed as much as 1.03 per cent or Rs 1,460 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,42,848 per 10 grams at around 11:20 am. Meanwhile, silver futures for September delivery rose 1.54 per cent or Rs 3,380 to an intraday high of Rs 2,21,780 per kg.

At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,42,741, up Rs 1,353 or 0.96 per cent after touching an intraday low of Rs 1,42,157. Meanwhile, the white metal at Rs 2,21,402, gaining Rs 3,002 or 1.37 per cent after hitting a session low of Rs 2,19,200 so far.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,632 (24K), Rs 13,414 (22K), and Rs 10,978 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,617 (24K), Rs 13,399 (22K), and Rs 10,963 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,729(24K), Rs 13,501 (22K), and Rs 11,316 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,617 (24K), Rs 13,399(22K), and Rs 10,963 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold trading up? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 24, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,729 (24K), Rs 13,501 (22K), and Rs 11,316 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,617(24K), Rs 13,399(22K), and Rs 10,963(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,617(24K), Rs 13,399(22K), and Rs 10,963 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,632 (24K), Rs 13,414 (22K), and Rs 10,978(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,617(24K), Rs 13,39922K), and Rs 10,963(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,617(24K), Rs 13,399(22K), and Rs 10,963(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,617(24K), Rs 13,399(22K), and Rs 10,963(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,617 (-₹1) ₹13,399 (-₹1) ₹10,963 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,16,936 (-₹8) ₹1,07,192 (-₹8) ₹87,704 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,46,170 (-₹10) ₹1,33,990 (-₹10) ₹1,09,630 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹14,61,700 (-₹100) ₹13,39,900 (-₹100) ₹10,96,300 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,729 ₹13,501 ₹11,316 Mumbai ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Delhi ₹14,632 ₹13,414 ₹10,978 Kolkata ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Bengaluru ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Hyderabad ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Kerala ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Pune ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Vadodara ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,968 Ahmedabad ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,968 Jaipur ₹14,632 ₹13,414 ₹10,978 Lucknow ₹14,632 ₹13,414 ₹10,978 Coimbatore ₹14,729 ₹13,501 ₹11,316 Madurai ₹14,729 ₹13,501 ₹11,316 Vijayawada ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Patna ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,968 Nagpur ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963 Chandigarh ₹14,632 ₹13,414 ₹10,978 Surat ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,968 Bhubaneswar ₹14,617 ₹13,399 ₹10,963

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 24?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 239.90 per gram and Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today’s Price Yesterday’s Price 1 gram ₹239.90 ₹240.00 8 grams ₹1,919.20 ₹1,920.00 10 grams ₹2,399 ₹2,400 100 grams ₹23,990 ₹24,000 1 kilogram (1,000g) ₹2,39,900 ₹2,40,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today