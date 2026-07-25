Gold, Silver Rate Today July 25: Gold become or sees a dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 25: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 25: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver prices traded lower, with both precious metals falling by up to nearly 1 per cent as stronger US dollar and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment.

According to the IANS report, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,42,392 per 10 grams, down 0.30 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,42,821 per 10 grams. At around 12 pm, the yellow metal fell as much as Rs 1,079 or 0.75 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,742 per 10 grams. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,518 before trading at Rs 1,42,376, down Rs 445 or 0.31 per cent, at the last count.

Similarly, silver futures for September delivery also opened lower at Rs 2,18,280 per kg, down Rs 1,095 or 0.49 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,19,375 per kg, IANS reported. The white metal declined by as much as Rs 2,050 or nearly 1 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,17,325 per kg. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,20,000 per kg during the session.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,447 (24K), Rs 13,244 (22K), and Rs 10,839 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 11,044 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,299(22K), and Rs 10,824 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 25, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 11,044 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,447(24K), Rs 13,244(22K), and Rs 10,839 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K).