Gold, Silver Rate Today July 26: Gold gets costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 26: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 26: Gold gets costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(File Image)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 26: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold prices surged 1.31 per cent on a weekly basis as escalating conflict between the US and Iran, along with a surge in crude oil prices, prompted a flight to safe-haven assets.

Earlier on Friday, MCX gold August futures gained 0.17 per cent while MCX silver September futures advanced 1.33 per cent. Gold futures settled at Rs 1,43,066, while silver futures at Rs 2,22,301 per kg on the commodity exchange, news agency IANS reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,43,781 on Friday from Rs 1,41,915 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,508 (24K), Rs 13,300 (22K), and Rs 10,885 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,493 (24K), Rs 13,285 (22K), and Rs 10,870 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,509(24K), Rs 13,300 (22K), and Rs 11,115 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,493 (24K), Rs 13,285(22K), and Rs 10,870 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold trading up? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.