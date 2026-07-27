Gold, Silver Rate Today July 27: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 27: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(File)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 27: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold prices surged 1.31 per cent on a weekly basis as escalating conflict between the US and Iran, along with a surge in crude oil prices, prompted a flight to safe-haven assets. On Friday, MCX gold August futures gained 0.17 per cent while MCX silver September futures advanced 1.33 per cent. Gold futures settled at Rs 1,43,066, while silver futures at Rs 2,22,301 per kg on the commodity exchange. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,43,781 on Friday from Rs 1,41,915 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Also Read : Gold, Silver Rate Today July 25: Gold become or sees a dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,507 (24K), Rs 13,299 (22K), and Rs 10,884 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,492 (24K), Rs 13,284 (22K), and Rs 10,869 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,508(24K), Rs 13,299 (22K), and Rs 11,114 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,492 (24K), Rs 13,284(22K), and Rs 10,884 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 27, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,508 (24K), Rs 13,299 (22K), and Rs 11,114 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,492(24K), Rs 13,284(22K), and Rs 10,869(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,507(24K), Rs 13,299(22K), and Rs 10,884 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,492 (24K), Rs 13,284 (22K), and Rs 10,869(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,492(24K), Rs 13,284(22K), and Rs 10,869(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,492(24K), Rs 13,284(22K), and Rs 10,869(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,492(24K), Rs 13,284(22K), and Rs 10,869(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,492 (-₹1) ₹13,284 (-₹1) ₹10,869 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,15,936 (-₹8) ₹1,06,272 (-₹8) ₹86,952 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,44,920 (-₹10) ₹1,32,840 (-₹10) ₹1,08,690 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹14,49,200 (-₹100) ₹13,28,400 (-₹100) ₹10,86,900 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K (Per Gram) 22K (Per Gram) 18K (Per Gram) Chennai ₹14,508 ₹13,299 ₹11,114 Mumbai ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Delhi ₹14,507 ₹13,299 ₹10,884 Kolkata ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Bangalore ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Hyderabad ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Kerala ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Pune ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Vadodara ₹14,497 ₹13,289 ₹10,874 Ahmedabad ₹14,497 ₹13,289 ₹10,874 Jaipur ₹14,507 ₹13,299 ₹10,884 Lucknow ₹14,507 ₹13,299 ₹10,884 Coimbatore ₹14,508 ₹13,299 ₹11,114 Madurai ₹14,508 ₹13,299 ₹11,114 Vijayawada ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Patna ₹14,497 ₹13,289 ₹10,874 Nagpur ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869 Chandigarh ₹14,507 ₹13,299 ₹10,884 Surat ₹14,497 ₹13,289 ₹10,874 Bhubaneswar ₹14,492 ₹13,284 ₹10,869

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 27?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 239.90 per gram and Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹239.90 ₹240.00 8 grams ₹1,919.20 ₹1,920.00 10 grams ₹2,399.00 ₹2,400.00 100 grams ₹23,990.00 ₹24,000.00 1 kilogram (1000 grams) ₹2,39,900.00 ₹2,40,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)