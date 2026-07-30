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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 30, 2026, 6:56 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 30: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold prices surged 1.31 per cent on a weekly basis as escalating conflict between the US and Iran. Earlier on Friday, MCX gold August futures gained 0.17 per cent while MCX silver September futures advanced 1.33 per cent. Gold futures settled at Rs 1,43,066, while silver futures at Rs 2,22,301 per kg on the commodity exchange. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,43,781 on Friday from Rs 1,41,915 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,365 (24K), Rs 13,169 (22K), and Rs 10,777 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,762 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762 (18K) per gram.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 24: Gold become costlier or slips? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold trading up? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 30, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,365(24K), Rs 13,169(22K), and Rs 10,777 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,762(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 gram ₹14,350 (-₹1) ₹13,154 (-₹1) ₹10,762 (-₹1)
8 grams ₹1,14,800 (-₹8) ₹1,05,232 (-₹8) ₹86,096 (-₹8)
10 grams ₹1,43,500 (-₹10) ₹1,31,540 (-₹10) ₹1,07,620 (-₹10)
100 grams ₹14,35,000 (-₹100) ₹13,15,400 (-₹100) ₹10,76,200 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold Price (per gram) 22K Gold Price (per gram) 18K Gold Price (per gram)
Chennai ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,969
Mumbai ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Delhi ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777
Kolkata ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Bangalore ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Hyderabad ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Kerala ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Pune ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Vadodara ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767
Ahmedabad ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767
Jaipur ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777
Lucknow ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777
Coimbatore ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,969
Madurai ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,969
Vijayawada ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Patna ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767
Nagpur ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762
Chandigarh ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777
Surat ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767
Bhubaneswar ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 30?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price
1 gram ₹234.90 ₹235.00
8 grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00
10 grams ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00
100 grams ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00
1,000 grams (1 kg) ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Delhi ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,348 ₹23,480 ₹2,34,800
Bangalore ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kerala ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Pune ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Vadodara ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Jaipur ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Lucknow ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Coimbatore ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Madurai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Vijayawada ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Patna ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Nagpur ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Chandigarh ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Surat ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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