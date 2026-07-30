Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 30: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold prices surged 1.31 per cent on a weekly basis as escalating conflict between the US and Iran. Earlier on Friday, MCX gold August futures gained 0.17 per cent while MCX silver September futures advanced 1.33 per cent. Gold futures settled at Rs 1,43,066, while silver futures at Rs 2,22,301 per kg on the commodity exchange. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,43,781 on Friday from Rs 1,41,915 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,365 (24K), Rs 13,169 (22K), and Rs 10,777 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,762 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 20: Gold trading up? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 30, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,365(24K), Rs 13,169(22K), and Rs 10,777 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,350 (24K), Rs 13,154 (22K), and Rs 10,762(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,350(24K), Rs 13,154(22K), and Rs 10,762(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 gram ₹14,350 (-₹1) ₹13,154 (-₹1) ₹10,762 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,14,800 (-₹8) ₹1,05,232 (-₹8) ₹86,096 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,43,500 (-₹10) ₹1,31,540 (-₹10) ₹1,07,620 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹14,35,000 (-₹100) ₹13,15,400 (-₹100) ₹10,76,200 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold Price (per gram) 22K Gold Price (per gram) 18K Gold Price (per gram) Chennai ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,969 Mumbai ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Delhi ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777 Kolkata ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Bangalore ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Hyderabad ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Kerala ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Pune ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Vadodara ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767 Ahmedabad ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767 Jaipur ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777 Lucknow ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777 Coimbatore ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,969 Madurai ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,969 Vijayawada ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Patna ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767 Nagpur ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762 Chandigarh ₹14,365 ₹13,169 ₹10,777 Surat ₹14,355 ₹13,159 ₹10,767 Bhubaneswar ₹14,350 ₹13,154 ₹10,762

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 30?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price 1 gram ₹234.90 ₹235.00 8 grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00 10 grams ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00 100 grams ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00 1,000 grams (1 kg) ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today