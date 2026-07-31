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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 31, 2026, 7:09 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 31: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold and silver prices traded higher on Monday, with precious metals surging up to 1 per cent supported by a weaker US dollar and easing inflation concerns. Speaking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,43,575 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,43,106. At around 12:10 pm, gold was trading at Rs 1,44,173 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,067 or 0.75 per cent. During the session so far, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,44,230, an increase of about 0.8 per cent, IANS reported.

Silver futures (September) also traded higher. The white metal rose as much as 1.26 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,24,955 per kg. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,24,844, up Rs 2,706 or 1.22 per cent. In the international market, spot gold gained about 1 per cent to trade near $4,100 per ounce, while silver rose nearly 1 per cent to around $59 per ounce.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,449 (24K), Rs 13,246 (22K), and Rs 10,841 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,434 (24K), Rs 13,231 (22K), and Rs 10,826 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,434(24K), Rs 13,231 (22K), and Rs 10,046 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,434 (24K), Rs 13,231(22K), and Rs 10,826 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 31, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,434 (24K), Rs 13,231 (22K), and Rs 11,046 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,434(24K), Rs 13,231(22K), and Rs 10,826(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,449(24K), Rs 13,246 (22K), and Rs 10,841 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,434 (24K), Rs 13,231 (22K), and Rs 10,826(18K).Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,434(24K), Rs 13,231(22K), and Rs 10,826(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,434(24K), Rs 13,231(22K), and Rs 10,826(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,434(24K), Rs 13,231(22K), and Rs 10,826(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 Gram ₹14,434 (+1) ₹13,231 (+1) ₹10,826 (+1)
8 Grams ₹1,15,472 (+8) ₹1,05,848 (+8) ₹86,608 (+8)
10 Grams ₹1,44,340 (+10) ₹1,32,310 (+10) ₹1,08,260 (+10)
100 Grams ₹14,43,400 (+100) ₹13,23,100 (+100) ₹10,82,600 (+100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) 18K Gold (10g)
Chennai ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹11,046
Mumbai ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Delhi ₹14,449 ₹13,246 ₹10,841
Kolkata ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Bangalore ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Hyderabad ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Kerala ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Pune ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Vadodara ₹14,439 ₹13,236 ₹10,831
Ahmedabad ₹14,439 ₹13,236 ₹10,831
Jaipur ₹14,449 ₹13,246 ₹10,841
Lucknow ₹14,449 ₹13,246 ₹10,841
Coimbatore ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹11,046
Madurai ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹11,046
Vijayawada ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Patna ₹14,439 ₹13,236 ₹10,831
Nagpur ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826
Chandigarh ₹14,449 ₹13,246 ₹10,841
Surat ₹14,439 ₹13,236 ₹10,831
Bhubaneswar ₹14,434 ₹13,231 ₹10,826

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 31?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday
1 Gram ₹234.90 ₹235
8 Grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880
10 Grams ₹2,349 ₹2,350
100 Grams ₹23,490 ₹23,500
1,000 Grams ₹2,34,900 ₹2,35,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Delhi ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,351 ₹23,510 ₹2,35,100
Bangalore ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kerala ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Pune ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Vadodara ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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