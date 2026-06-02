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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 02: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 02: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 02: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 2, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 02: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 02: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 02: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,637 (24K), Rs 14,335 (22K), and Rs 11,732 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,818 (24K), Rs 14,500 (22K), and Rs 12,180 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 31: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 30: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of June 02, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,818 (24K), Rs 14,500 (22K), and Rs 12,180 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,637 (24K), Rs 14,335 (22K), and Rs 11, 732(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,622 (24K), Rs 14,320 (22K), and Rs 11,717 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 Gram ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
8 Grams ₹1,24,976 ₹1,14,560 ₹93,736
10 Grams ₹1,56,220 ₹1,43,200 ₹1,17,170
100 Grams ₹15,62,200 ₹14,32,000 ₹11,71,700

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price (per gram) 22K Gold Price (per gram) 18K Gold Price (per gram)
Chennai ₹15,818 ₹14,500 ₹12,180
Mumbai ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
Delhi ₹15,637 ₹14,335 ₹11,732
Kolkata ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
Bangalore ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
Hyderabad ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
Kerala ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
Pune ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,717
Vadodara ₹15,627 ₹14,325 ₹11,722
Ahmedabad ₹15,627 ₹14,325 ₹11,722

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 02?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 280 per gram and Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City Silver Price (10 Gram) Silver Price (100 Gram) Silver Price (1 Kg)
Chennai ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000
Mumbai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Delhi ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Kolkata ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Bangalore ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Hyderabad ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000
Kerala ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000
Pune ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Vadodara ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,8

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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