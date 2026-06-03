Gold, Silver Rate Today June 03: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 03: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 03: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Image: File)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 03: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,636 (24K), Rs 14,334 (22K), and Rs 11,731 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,817 (24K), Rs 14,499 (22K), and Rs 12,179 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 30: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of June 03, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,817 (24K), Rs 14,499 (22K), and Rs 12,179(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,636 (24K), Rs 14,334(22K), and Rs 11, 731(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,621(24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹15,621 (-1) ₹14,319 (-1) ₹11,716 (-1) 8 Gram ₹1,24,968 (-8) ₹1,14,552 (-8) ₹93,728 (-8) 10 Gram ₹1,56,210 (-10) ₹1,43,190 (-10) ₹1,17,160 (-10) 100 Gram ₹15,62,100 (-100) ₹14,31,900 (-100) ₹11,71,600 (-100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,817 ₹14,499 ₹12,179 Mumbai ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹11,716 Delhi ₹15,636 ₹14,334 ₹11,731 Kolkata ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹11,716 Bangalore ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹11,716 Hyderabad ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹11,716 Kerala ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹11,716 Pune ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹11,716 Vadodara ₹15,626 ₹14,324 ₹11,721 Ahmedabad ₹15,626 ₹14,324 ₹11,721

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 03?