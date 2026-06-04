Gold, Silver Rate Today June 04: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 04: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 04: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with precious metals remaining volatile as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty kept investors cautious. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) were trading 0.26 per cent or Rs 418, lower at Rs 1,58,928 per 10 grams at around 12:10 pm, news agency IANS reported.

The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,740, up 0.24 per cent or around Rs 400, while the day’s low stood at Rs 1,58,780, a decline of 0.35 per cent or Rs 566.

Meanwhile, July silver futures traded 0.85 per cent or Rs 2,257 lower at Rs 2,64,450 per kilogram. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,67,495, up 0.3 per cent or Rs 788, while slipping to a low of Rs 2,64,023, down around 1 per cent or Rs 2,684.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,636 (24K), Rs 14,334 (22K), and Rs 11,731 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,716 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,817 (24K), Rs 14,499 (22K), and Rs 12,179 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,621 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,715 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 30: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata