Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 04: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver traded higher in morning trade, supported by a weaker dollar and geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading 0.35 per cent or Rs 533 higher at Rs 1,59,052 per 10 grams as of 11:28 am, news agency IANS reported.

The yellow metal rose as much as 0.61 per cent or Rs 981 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500. It also hit an intraday low of Rs 1,58,701, up 0.11 per cent or Rs 182 from the previous close. On the other hand, silver futures for July delivery rose up to 0.51 per cent or Rs 1,366 to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,64,324 per kg. However, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,62,317, down Rs 641 or 0.24 per cent during the session. It recorded an intraday low of Rs 2,62,081, down 0.33 per cent or Rs 877. Earlier in the day, gold and silver opened on the MCX at Rs 1,59,366 per 10 grams and Rs 2,63,146 per kg, respectively, as per an IANS report.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 04: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,625 (24K), Rs 14,324 (22K), and Rs 11,722 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,796 (24K), Rs 14,479 (22K), and Rs 12,159 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 05, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,796 (24K), Rs 14,479 (22K), and Rs 12,159(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,625 (24K), Rs 14,324(22K), and Rs 11, 722(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,610(24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹15,610 (-₹1) ₹14,309 (-₹1) ₹11,707 (-₹1) 8 Gram ₹1,24,880 (-₹8) ₹1,14,472 (-₹8) ₹93,656 (-₹8) 10 Gram ₹1,56,100 (-₹10) ₹1,43,090 (-₹10) ₹1,17,070 (-₹10) 100 Gram ₹15,61,000 (-₹100) ₹14,30,900 (-₹100) ₹11,70,700 (-₹100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per 10 gm) 22K Gold (per 10 gm) 18K Gold (per 10 gm) Chennai ₹15,796 ₹14,479 ₹12,159 Mumbai ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Delhi ₹15,625 ₹14,324 ₹11,722 Kolkata ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Bangalore ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Hyderabad ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Kerala ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Pune ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Vadodara ₹15,615 ₹14,314 ₹11,712 Ahmedabad ₹15,615 ₹14,314 ₹11,712 Jaipur ₹15,625 ₹14,324 ₹11,722 Lucknow ₹15,625 ₹14,324 ₹11,722 Coimbatore ₹15,796 ₹14,479 ₹12,159 Madurai ₹15,796 ₹14,479 ₹12,159 Vijayawada ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Patna ₹15,615 ₹14,314 ₹11,712 Nagpur ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707 Chandigarh ₹15,625 ₹14,324 ₹11,722 Surat ₹15,615 ₹14,314 ₹11,712 Bhubaneswar ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,707

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 05?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)