Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 06: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver traded higher in morning trade on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading 0.35 per cent or Rs 533 higher at Rs 1,59,052 per 10 grams as of 11:28 am, as per IANS report.

The yellow metal rose as much as 0.61 per cent or Rs 981 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500. It also hit an intraday low of Rs 1,58,701, up 0.11 per cent or Rs 182 from the previous close. On the other hand, silver futures for July delivery rose up to 0.51 per cent or Rs 1,366 to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,64,324 per kg.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,587 (24K), Rs 14,289 (22K), and Rs 11,694 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,795 (24K), Rs 14,429 (22K), and Rs 12,104 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 06, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,795 (24K), Rs 14,429 (22K), and Rs 12,104(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,587 (24K), Rs 14,289(22K), and Rs 11, 694(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,572(24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,572 (-₹1) ₹14,274 (-₹1) ₹11,679 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,24,576 (-₹8) ₹1,14,192 (-₹8) ₹93,432 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,55,720 (-₹10) ₹1,42,740 (-₹10) ₹1,16,790 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹15,57,200 (-₹100) ₹14,27,400 (-₹100) ₹11,67,900 (-₹100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,795 ₹14,429 ₹12,104 Mumbai ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Delhi ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694 Kolkata ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Bangalore ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Hyderabad ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Kerala ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Pune ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Vadodara ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684 Ahmedabad ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684 Jaipur ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694 Lucknow ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694 Coimbatore ₹15,795 ₹14,429 ₹12,104 Madurai ₹15,795 ₹14,429 ₹12,104 Vijayawada ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Patna ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684 Nagpur ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679 Chandigarh ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694 Surat ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684 Bhubaneswar ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 06?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)