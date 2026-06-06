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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 6, 2026, 7:14 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 06: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver traded higher in morning trade on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading 0.35 per cent or Rs 533 higher at Rs 1,59,052 per 10 grams as of 11:28 am, as per IANS report.

The yellow metal rose as much as 0.61 per cent or Rs 981 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500. It also hit an intraday low of Rs 1,58,701, up 0.11 per cent or Rs 182 from the previous close. On the other hand, silver futures for July delivery rose up to 0.51 per cent or Rs 1,366 to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,64,324 per kg.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,587 (24K), Rs 14,289 (22K), and Rs 11,694 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,795 (24K), Rs 14,429 (22K), and Rs 12,104 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 06, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,795 (24K), Rs 14,429 (22K), and Rs 12,104(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,587 (24K), Rs 14,289(22K), and Rs 11, 694(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,572(24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,572 (24K), Rs 14,274 (22K), and Rs 11,679 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹15,572 (-₹1) ₹14,274 (-₹1) ₹11,679 (-₹1)
8 grams ₹1,24,576 (-₹8) ₹1,14,192 (-₹8) ₹93,432 (-₹8)
10 grams ₹1,55,720 (-₹10) ₹1,42,740 (-₹10) ₹1,16,790 (-₹10)
100 grams ₹15,57,200 (-₹100) ₹14,27,400 (-₹100) ₹11,67,900 (-₹100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹15,795 ₹14,429 ₹12,104
Mumbai ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Delhi ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694
Kolkata ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Bangalore ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Hyderabad ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Kerala ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Pune ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Vadodara ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684
Ahmedabad ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684
Jaipur ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694
Lucknow ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694
Coimbatore ₹15,795 ₹14,429 ₹12,104
Madurai ₹15,795 ₹14,429 ₹12,104
Vijayawada ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Patna ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684
Nagpur ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679
Chandigarh ₹15,587 ₹14,289 ₹11,694
Surat ₹15,577 ₹14,279 ₹11,684
Bhubaneswar ₹15,572 ₹14,274 ₹11,679

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 06?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900
Mumbai ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Delhi ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Kolkata ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Bangalore ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Hyderabad ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900
Kerala ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900
Pune ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Vadodara ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Jaipur ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Lucknow ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Coimbatore ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900
Madurai ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900
Vijayawada ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900
Patna ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Nagpur ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Chandigarh ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Surat ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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