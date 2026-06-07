Gold, Silver Rate Today June 07: Has Gold prices hiked or dipped? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 07: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 07: Has Gold prices hiked or dipped? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 07: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold prices dipped 0.87 per cent during the week as a stronger‑than‑expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, news agency IANS reported. On Friday, MCX gold August futures dipped 2.47 per cent while MCX silver July futures lost 6.27 per cent. Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,55,600, while silver futures at Rs 2,48,201 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,54,238 on Friday, down from Rs 1,55,599 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,591 (24K), Rs 14,015 (22K), and Rs 11,699 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,273 (24K), Rs 14,000 (22K), and Rs 11,455 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,491 (24K), Rs 14,200 (22K), and Rs 11,910 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,273 (24K), Rs 14,000 (22K), and Rs 11,455 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 07, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,491 (24K), Rs 14,200 (22K), and Rs 11,910(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,610 (24K), Rs 14,309 (22K), and Rs 11,707(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,591 (24K), Rs 14,015(22K), and Rs 11,699 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,273 (24K), Rs 14,000 (22K), and Rs 11,455(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,273(24K), Rs 14,000 (22K), and Rs 11,455 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,273 (24K), Rs 14,000 (22K), and Rs 11,455(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,273 (24K), Rs 14,000 (22K), and Rs 11,455 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 8 grams ₹1,22,184 ₹1,12,000 ₹91,640 10 grams ₹1,52,730 ₹1,40,000 ₹1,14,550 100 grams ₹15,27,300 ₹14,00,000 ₹11,45,500

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,910 Mumbai ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 Delhi ₹15,591 ₹14,015 ₹11,699 Kolkata ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 Bangalore ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 Hyderabad ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 Kerala ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 Pune ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,455 Vadodara ₹15,581 ₹14,005 ₹11,689 Ahmedabad ₹15,581 ₹14,005 ₹11,689

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 07?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 265 per gram and Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG Chennai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mumbai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Delhi ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kolkata ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bangalore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Hyderabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Kerala ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Pune ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Vadodara ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Jaipur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Lucknow ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Coimbatore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Madurai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Vijayawada ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Patna ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Nagpur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Chandigarh ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Surat ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000

(With IANS Inputs)