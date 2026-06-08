Gold, Silver Rate Today June 08: Has Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 08: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 08: Has Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 08: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,590(24K), Rs 14,014 (22K), and Rs 11,698 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,272 (24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,490 (24K), Rs 14,199 (22K), and Rs 11,909 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,272 (24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 08, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,490 (24K), Rs 14,199 (22K), and Rs 11,909(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,272 (24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,590 (24K), Rs 14,014(22K), and Rs 11,698(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,272 (24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,272(24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,272 (24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,272 (24K), Rs 13,999 (22K), and Rs 11,454 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 ₹15,272 (-1) ₹13,999 (-1) ₹11,454 (-1) 8 ₹1,22,176 (-8) ₹1,11,992 (-8) ₹91,632 (-8) 10 ₹1,52,720 (-10) ₹1,39,990 (-10) ₹1,14,540 (-10) 100 ₹15,27,200 (-100) ₹13,99,900 (-100) ₹11,45,400 (-100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,490 ₹14,199 ₹11,909 Mumbai ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Delhi ₹15,590 ₹14,014 ₹11,698 Kolkata ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Bangalore ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Hyderabad ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Kerala ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Pune ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Vadodara ₹15,580 ₹14,004 ₹11,688 Ahmedabad ₹15,580 ₹14,004 ₹11,688 Jaipur ₹15,590 ₹14,014 ₹11,698 Lucknow ₹15,590 ₹14,014 ₹11,698 Coimbatore ₹15,490 ₹14,199 ₹11,909 Madurai ₹15,490 ₹14,199 ₹11,909 Vijayawada ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Patna ₹15,580 ₹14,004 ₹11,688 Nagpur ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454 Chandigarh ₹15,590 ₹14,014 ₹11,698 Surat ₹15,580 ₹14,004 ₹11,688 Bhubaneswar ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,454

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 08?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 264.90 per gram and Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)