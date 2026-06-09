Gold, Silver Rate Today June 09: Has Gold prices hiked or remained unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 09: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 09: Has Gold prices hiked or remained unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata([Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 09: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver prices traded lower on Monday, with precious metals falling by nearly 4 per cent amid escalating tensions in the West Asia conflict.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August contract) declined as much as 1.85 per cent or Rs 2,882 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,52,712 at around 12:30 pm, IANS reported. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,53,550, down over 1 per cent or Rs 2,044. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,54,512, down 0.69 per cent or Rs 1,082 from the previous close. Similarly, silver futures (July contract) were trading at Rs 2,41,763, down Rs 6,774 or around 3 per cent.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 06: Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

According to the news agency IANS report, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,39,064, declining 3.81 per cent during the session. It also touched an intraday high of Rs 2,51,001, down around 1 per cent from the previous close.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,183(24K), Rs 13,919 (22K), and Rs 11,391 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,168 (24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,348 (24K), Rs 14,069 (22K), and Rs 11,794 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,168 (24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 09, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,348 (24K), Rs 14,069 (22K), and Rs 11,794(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,168 (24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,183 (24K), Rs 13,919(22K), and Rs 11,391(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,168 (24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,168(24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,168 (24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,168 (24K), Rs 13,904 (22K), and Rs 11,376 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,168 (-₹1) ₹13,904 (-₹1) ₹11,376 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,21,344 (-₹8) ₹1,11,232 (-₹8) ₹91,008 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,51,680 (-₹10) ₹1,39,040 (-₹10) ₹1,13,760 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹15,16,800 (-₹100) ₹13,90,400 (-₹100) ₹11,37,600 (-₹100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,348 ₹14,069 ₹11,794 Mumbai ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Delhi ₹15,183 ₹13,919 ₹11,391 Kolkata ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Bangalore ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Hyderabad ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Kerala ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Pune ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Vadodara ₹15,173 ₹13,909 ₹11,381 Ahmedabad ₹15,173 ₹13,909 ₹11,381 Jaipur ₹15,183 ₹13,919 ₹11,391 Lucknow ₹15,183 ₹13,919 ₹11,391 Coimbatore ₹15,348 ₹14,069 ₹11,794 Madurai ₹15,348 ₹14,069 ₹11,794 Vijayawada ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Patna ₹15,173 ₹13,909 ₹11,381 Nagpur ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376 Chandigarh ₹15,183 ₹13,919 ₹11,391 Surat ₹15,173 ₹13,909 ₹11,381 Bhubaneswar ₹15,168 ₹13,904 ₹11,376

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 09?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 259.90 per gram and Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)