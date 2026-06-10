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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Did Gold prices rise again? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Did Gold prices rise again? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 10, 2026, 7:10 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Did Gold prices rise again? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Did Gold prices rise again? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Representational image (Photo/ANI)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 1o: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,332(24K), Rs 14,056 (22K), and Rs 11,503 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,492 (24K), Rs 14,201 (22K), and Rs 11,921 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K) per gram.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 09: Has Gold prices hiked or remained unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 10, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,492 (24K), Rs 14,201 (22K), and Rs 11,921(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,332 (24K), Rs 14,056(22K), and Rs 11,503(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,317(24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate 18K Gold Rate
1 Gram ₹15,317 (+₹1) ₹14,041 (+₹1) ₹11,488 (+₹1)
8 Grams ₹1,22,536 (+₹8) ₹1,12,328 (+₹8) ₹91,904 (+₹8)
10 Grams ₹1,53,170 (+₹10) ₹1,40,410 (+₹10) ₹1,14,880 (+₹10)
100 Grams ₹15,31,700 (+₹100) ₹14,04,100 (+₹100) ₹11,48,800 (+₹100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (₹/gm) 22K Gold (₹/gm) 18K Gold (₹/gm)
Chennai ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,921
Mumbai ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Delhi ₹15,332 ₹14,056 ₹11,503
Kolkata ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Bangalore ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Hyderabad ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Kerala ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Pune ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Vadodara ₹15,322 ₹14,046 ₹11,493
Ahmedabad ₹15,322 ₹14,046 ₹11,493
Jaipur ₹15,332 ₹14,056 ₹11,503
Lucknow ₹15,332 ₹14,056 ₹11,503
Coimbatore ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,921
Madurai ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,921
Vijayawada ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Patna ₹15,322 ₹14,046 ₹11,493
Nagpur ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488
Chandigarh ₹15,332 ₹14,056 ₹11,503
Surat ₹15,322 ₹14,046 ₹11,493
Bhubaneswar ₹15,317 ₹14,041 ₹11,488

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 10?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 259.90 per gram and Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900
Mumbai ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Delhi ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Kolkata ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Bangalore ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Hyderabad ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900
Kerala ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900
Pune ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Vadodara ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Jaipur ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Lucknow ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Coimbatore ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900
Madurai ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900
Vijayawada ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900
Patna ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Nagpur ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Chandigarh ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Surat ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,699 ₹26,990 ₹2,69,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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