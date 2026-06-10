Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Did Gold prices rise again? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 10: Did Gold prices rise again? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Representational image (Photo/ANI)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 1o: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,332(24K), Rs 14,056 (22K), and Rs 11,503 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,492 (24K), Rs 14,201 (22K), and Rs 11,921 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 10, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,492 (24K), Rs 14,201 (22K), and Rs 11,921(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,332 (24K), Rs 14,056(22K), and Rs 11,503(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,317(24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,488 (18K).