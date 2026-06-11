Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 11: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Wednesday, Gold and silver prices opened sharply lower over concerns of US Federal Reserve rate-hike fears. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) dipped 1.51 per cent to Rs 1,50,140 per 10 grams at 12.15 pm on an intraday basis, as per IANS report.

On the other hand, silver futures (July) lost almost 1 per cent to Rs 2,36,239 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,48,429 on Wednesday, down from Rs 1,52,519 of the previous day’s market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). Internationally too, spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,187.59 an ounce, touching an 11‑week low level, while US gold futures for August delivery dropped to $4,213.40.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 09: Has Gold prices hiked or remained unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,900(24K), Rs 13,659 (22K), and Rs 11,178 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,885 (24K), Rs 13,644 (22K), and Rs 11,163 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,054 (24K), Rs 13,799 (22K), and Rs 11,569 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,885 (24K), Rs 13,644 (22K), and Rs 11,163 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 11, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,054 (24K), Rs 13,799 (22K), and Rs 11,569(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,885 (24K), Rs 13,644 (22K), and Rs 11,163(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,900 (24K), Rs 13,659(22K), and Rs 11,503(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,317 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,178(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,885 (24K), Rs 13,644 (22K), and Rs 11,163 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,885 (24K), Rs 13,644 (22K), and Rs 11,163(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,885 (24K), Rs 13,644 (22K), and Rs 11,163 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,885 (-1) ₹13,644 (-1) ₹11,163 (-1) 8 Grams ₹1,19,080 (-8) ₹1,09,152 (-8) ₹89,304 (-8) 10 Grams ₹1,48,850 (-10) ₹1,36,440 (-10) ₹1,11,630 (-10) 100 Grams ₹14,88,500 (-100) ₹13,64,400 (-100) ₹11,16,300 (-100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price (per gram) 22K Gold Price (per gram) 18K Gold Price (per gram) Chennai ₹15,054 ₹13,799 ₹11,569 Mumbai ₹14,885 ₹13,644 ₹11,163 Delhi ₹14,900 ₹13,659 ₹11,178 Kolkata ₹14,885 ₹13,644 ₹11,163 Bangalore ₹14,885 ₹13,644 ₹11,163 Hyderabad ₹14,885 ₹13,644 ₹11,163 Kerala ₹14,885 ₹13,644 ₹11,163 Pune ₹14,885 ₹13,644 ₹11,163 Vadodara ₹14,890 ₹13,649 ₹11,168 Ahmedabad ₹14,890 ₹13,649 ₹11,168

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 11?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)