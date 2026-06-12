Gold, Silver Rate Today June 12: Are Gold prices trading higher or slipping marginally? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 12: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 12: Are Gold prices trading higher or slipping marginally? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 12: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver prices traded lower, with precious metals falling by up to 2 per cent amid escalating tensions in the West Asia conflict.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) declined as much as 1 per cent or Rs 1,573 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,46,444 as of around 12 pm, news agency IANS reported. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,47,860, down 0.11 per cent or Rs 157. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,48,089, up 0.04 per cent or Rs 72 from the previous close.

According to an IANS report, silver futures (July) were trading at Rs 2,34,500, down Rs 1,005, or 0.43 per cent. The white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,30,493, declining 2.12 per cent during the session so far. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,35,402, down 0.04 per cent or Rs 103 from the previous close.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,578(24K), Rs 13,364 (22K), and Rs 10,937 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,727 (24K), Rs 13,499 (22K), and Rs 11,309 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 12, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,727 (24K), Rs 13,499 (22K), and Rs 11,309(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,578 (24K), Rs 13,364(22K), and Rs 10,937(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 10,922 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

GRAM 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 ₹14,563 (-1) ₹13,349 (-1) ₹10,922 (-1) 8 ₹1,16,504 (-8) ₹1,06,792 (-8) ₹87,376 (-8) 10 ₹1,45,630 (-10) ₹1,33,490 (-10) ₹1,09,220 (-10) 100 ₹14,56,300 (-100) ₹13,34,900 (-100) ₹10,92,200 (-100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,727 ₹13,499 ₹11,309 Mumbai ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Delhi ₹14,578 ₹13,364 ₹10,937 Kolkata ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Bangalore ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Hyderabad ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Kerala ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Pune ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Vadodara ₹14,568 ₹13,354 ₹10,927 Ahmedabad ₹14,568 ₹13,354 ₹10,927 Jaipur ₹14,578 ₹13,364 ₹10,937 Lucknow ₹14,578 ₹13,364 ₹10,937 Coimbatore ₹14,727 ₹13,499 ₹11,309 Madurai ₹14,727 ₹13,499 ₹11,309 Vijayawada ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Patna ₹14,568 ₹13,354 ₹10,927 Nagpur ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922 Chandigarh ₹14,578 ₹13,364 ₹10,937 Surat ₹14,568 ₹13,354 ₹10,927 Bhubaneswar ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹10,922

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 12?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)