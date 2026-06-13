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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 13: Are Gold prices edging higher or seeing a marginal dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 13: Are Gold prices edging higher or seeing a marginal dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 13, 2026, 7:13 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 13: Are Gold prices edging higher or seeing a marginal dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 12: Are Gold prices edging higher or seeing a marginal dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 13: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,583(24K), Rs 13,636 (22K), and Rs 11,154 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,056 (24K), Rs 13,801 (22K), and Rs 11,551 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 12: Are Gold prices trading higher or slipping marginally? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 13, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,056 (24K), Rs 13,801 (22K), and Rs 11,551(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,583 (24K), Rs 13,636(22K), and Rs 11,154 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,859 (24K), Rs 13,621 (22K), and Rs 11,145 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

GRAM 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 ₹14,859 (+1) ₹13,621 (+1) ₹11,145 (+1)
8 ₹1,18,872 (+8) ₹1,08,968 (+8) ₹89,160 (+8)
10 ₹1,48,590 (+10) ₹1,36,210 (+10) ₹1,11,450 (+10)
100 ₹14,85,900 (+100) ₹13,62,100 (+100) ₹11,14,500 (+100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gold Rates by City (24K, 22K, 18K)

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai ₹15,056 ₹13,801 ₹11,551
Mumbai ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Delhi ₹14,583 ₹13,636 ₹11,154
Kolkata ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Bangalore ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Hyderabad ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Kerala ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Pune ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Vadodara ₹14,864 ₹13,626 ₹11,150
Ahmedabad ₹14,864 ₹13,626 ₹11,150
Jaipur ₹14,583 ₹13,636 ₹11,154
Lucknow ₹14,583 ₹13,636 ₹11,154
Coimbatore ₹15,056 ₹13,801 ₹11,551
Madurai ₹15,056 ₹13,801 ₹11,551
Vijayawada ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Patna ₹14,864 ₹13,626 ₹11,150
Nagpur ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145
Chandigarh ₹14,583 ₹13,636 ₹11,154
Surat ₹14,864 ₹13,626 ₹11,150
Bhubaneswar ₹14,859 ₹13,621 ₹11,145

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 13?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 260.10 per gram and Rs 2,60,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Mumbai ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Delhi ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Kolkata ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Bangalore ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Hyderabad ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Kerala ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Pune ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Vadodara ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Ahmedabad ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Jaipur ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Lucknow ₹2,601 ₹26,010 ₹2,60,100
Coimbatore ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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