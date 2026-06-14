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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 14, 2026, 7:06 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 14: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver prices traded higher, with precious metals surging by up to 2 per cent amid hopes of a peace deal in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) increased as much as 1.11 per cent or Rs 1,668 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600 as of around 11:30 am, news agency IANS reported.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 13: Are Gold prices edging higher or seeing a marginal dip? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

According to an IANS report, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,49,916, up 0.66 per cent or Rs 948. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,49,569, a gain of 0.42 per cent or Rs 637 from the previous close. Meanwhile, silver futures (July) traded at Rs 2,42,143, higher by Rs 2,490 or 1 per cent.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,923(24K), Rs 13,680 (22K), and Rs 11,196 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,120 (24K), Rs 13,860 (22K), and Rs 11,610 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 14, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,120 (24K), Rs 13,860 (22K), and Rs 11,610(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,923 (24K), Rs 13,680(22K), and Rs 11,196 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
1 14,908 13,665 11,181
8 1,19,264 1,09,320 89,448
10 1,49,080 1,36,650 1,11,810
100 14,90,800 13,66,500 11,18,100

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (₹/gram) 22K Gold (₹/gram) 18K Gold (₹/gram)
Chennai 15,120 13,860 11,610
Mumbai 14,908 13,665 11,181
Delhi 14,923 13,680 11,196
Kolkata 14,908 13,665 11,181
Bangalore 14,908 13,665 11,181
Hyderabad 14,908 13,665 11,181
Kerala 14,908 13,665 11,181
Pune 14,908 13,665 11,181
Vadodara 14,913 13,670 11,186
Ahmedabad 14,913 13,670 11,186
Jaipur 14,923 13,680 11,196
Lucknow 14,923 13,680 11,196
Coimbatore 15,120 13,860 11,610
Madurai 15,120 13,860 11,610
Vijayawada 14,859 13,621 11,145
Patna 14,913 13,670 11,186
Nagpur 14,908 13,665 11,181
Chandigarh 14,923 13,680 11,196
Surat 14,913 13,670 11,186
Bhubaneswar 14,908 13,665 11,181

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 14?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 2,700 27,000 2,70,000
Mumbai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000
Delhi 2,600 26,000 2,60,000
Kolkata 2,600 26,000 2,60,000
Bangalore 2,600 26,000 2,60,000
Hyderabad 2,700 27,000 2,70,000
Kerala 2,700 27,000 2,70,000
Pune 2,600 26,000 2,60,000
Vadodara 2,600 26,000 2,60,000
Ahmedabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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