Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 14: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver prices traded higher, with precious metals surging by up to 2 per cent amid hopes of a peace deal in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) increased as much as 1.11 per cent or Rs 1,668 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600 as of around 11:30 am, news agency IANS reported.

According to an IANS report, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,49,916, up 0.66 per cent or Rs 948. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,49,569, a gain of 0.42 per cent or Rs 637 from the previous close. Meanwhile, silver futures (July) traded at Rs 2,42,143, higher by Rs 2,490 or 1 per cent.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,923(24K), Rs 13,680 (22K), and Rs 11,196 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,120 (24K), Rs 13,860 (22K), and Rs 11,610 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181 (18K) per gram.