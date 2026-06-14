Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 14: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver prices traded higher, with precious metals surging by up to 2 per cent amid hopes of a peace deal in the ongoing West Asia conflict.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) increased as much as 1.11 per cent or Rs 1,668 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600 as of around 11:30 am, news agency IANS reported.
According to an IANS report, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,49,916, up 0.66 per cent or Rs 948. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,49,569, a gain of 0.42 per cent or Rs 637 from the previous close. Meanwhile, silver futures (July) traded at Rs 2,42,143, higher by Rs 2,490 or 1 per cent.
At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,923(24K), Rs 13,680 (22K), and Rs 11,196 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,120 (24K), Rs 13,860 (22K), and Rs 11,610 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181 (18K) per gram.
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.
As of June 14, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,120 (24K), Rs 13,860 (22K), and Rs 11,610(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,923 (24K), Rs 13,680(22K), and Rs 11,196 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K).
Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,908 (24K), Rs 13,665 (22K), and Rs 11,181.
|Gram
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|18K Gold (₹)
|1
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|8
|1,19,264
|1,09,320
|89,448
|10
|1,49,080
|1,36,650
|1,11,810
|100
|14,90,800
|13,66,500
|11,18,100
|City
|24K Gold (₹/gram)
|22K Gold (₹/gram)
|18K Gold (₹/gram)
|Chennai
|15,120
|13,860
|11,610
|Mumbai
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Delhi
|14,923
|13,680
|11,196
|Kolkata
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Bangalore
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Hyderabad
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Kerala
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Pune
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Vadodara
|14,913
|13,670
|11,186
|Ahmedabad
|14,913
|13,670
|11,186
|Jaipur
|14,923
|13,680
|11,196
|Lucknow
|14,923
|13,680
|11,196
|Coimbatore
|15,120
|13,860
|11,610
|Madurai
|15,120
|13,860
|11,610
|Vijayawada
|14,859
|13,621
|11,145
|Patna
|14,913
|13,670
|11,186
|Nagpur
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
|Chandigarh
|14,923
|13,680
|11,196
|Surat
|14,913
|13,670
|11,186
|Bhubaneswar
|14,908
|13,665
|11,181
Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
|City
|10 Gram (₹)
|100 Gram (₹)
|1 Kg (₹)
|Chennai
|2,700
|27,000
|2,70,000
|Mumbai
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
|Delhi
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
|Kolkata
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
|Bangalore
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
|Hyderabad
|2,700
|27,000
|2,70,000
|Kerala
|2,700
|27,000
|2,70,000
|Pune
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
|Vadodara
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
|Ahmedabad
|2,600
|26,000
|2,60,000
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