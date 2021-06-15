New Delhi: Gold Price today dropped again by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram fell by Rs 10. If you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat, you need to pay around Rs 47,700. If you are buying 10 gram of 24-carat, you need to pay around Rs 48,700. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Video Review: Good Display, Performance at an Affordable Price

Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 47,640 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,790 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,630 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,920 per 10 per 24-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,630 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 48,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 45,760 Rs 49,920 Bangalore Rs 45,500 Rs 49,630 Pune Rs 47,750 Rs 48,750 Vadodara Rs 48,230 Rs 50,230 Jaipur Rs 47,640 Rs 51,790 Kerala Rs 45,500 Rs 49,630 Patna Rs 47,750 Rs 48,750 Nagpur Rs 47,750 Rs 48,750 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,500 Rs 49,630 Ahmedabad Rs 48,230 Rs 50,230

Gold rate in different states and cities differ as state governments several taxes and GST. Gold price at jewellery shops also differs the gold rate mentioned in the copy.