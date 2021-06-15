New Delhi: Gold Price today dropped again by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram fell by Rs 10. If you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat, you need to pay around Rs 47,700. If you are buying 10 gram of 24-carat, you need to pay around Rs 48,700. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Video Review: Good Display, Performance at an Affordable Price
Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 47,640 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,790 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,630 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,920 per 10 per 24-carat.
Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,630 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 48,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Gold Rate Today in India
|City
|22-carat gold price today
|24-carat gold price today
|Chennai
|Rs 45,760
|Rs 49,920
|Bangalore
|Rs 45,500
|Rs 49,630
|Pune
|Rs 47,750
|Rs 48,750
|Vadodara
|Rs 48,230
|Rs 50,230
|Jaipur
|Rs 47,640
|Rs 51,790
|Kerala
|Rs 45,500
|Rs 49,630
|Patna
|Rs 47,750
|Rs 48,750
|Nagpur
|Rs 47,750
|Rs 48,750
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 45,500
|Rs 49,630
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,230
|Rs 50,230
Gold rate in different states and cities differ as state governments several taxes and GST. Gold price at jewellery shops also differs the gold rate mentioned in the copy.