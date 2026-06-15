Gold, Silver Rate Today June 15: Are Gold prices increasing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 15: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 15: Are Gold prices increasing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 15: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,922(24K), Rs 13,679 (22K), and Rs 11,195 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,19 (24K), Rs 13,859 (22K), and Rs 11,609 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of June 15, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,119 (24K), Rs 13,859 (22K), and Rs 11,609(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,922 (24K), Rs 13,679(22K), and Rs 11,195 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664(22K), and Rs 11,180(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180.

Moreover, Gold rates in Pune are Rs 14,907 (24K), Rs 13,664 (22K), and Rs 11,180(18K). Gold rates in Vadodara are Rs 14,912 (24K), Rs 13,669(22K), and Rs 11,185(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,907 (-₹1) ₹13,664 (-₹1) ₹11,180 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,19,256 (-₹8) ₹1,09,312 (-₹8) ₹89,440 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,49,070 (-₹10) ₹1,36,640 (-₹10) ₹1,11,800 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹14,90,700 (-₹100) ₹13,66,400 (-₹100) ₹11,18,000 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,119 ₹13,859 ₹11,609 Mumbai ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Delhi ₹14,922 ₹13,679 ₹11,195 Kolkata ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Bangalore ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Hyderabad ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Kerala ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Pune ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Vadodara ₹14,912 ₹13,669 ₹11,185 Ahmedabad ₹14,912 ₹13,669 ₹11,185 Jaipur ₹14,922 ₹13,679 ₹11,195 Lucknow ₹14,922 ₹13,679 ₹11,195 Coimbatore ₹15,119 ₹13,859 ₹11,609 Madurai ₹15,119 ₹13,859 ₹11,609 Vijayawada ₹14,858 ₹13,620 ₹11,144 Patna ₹14,912 ₹13,669 ₹11,185 Nagpur ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180 Chandigarh ₹14,922 ₹13,679 ₹11,195 Surat ₹14,912 ₹13,669 ₹11,185 Bhubaneswar ₹14,907 ₹13,664 ₹11,180

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 15?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 259.90 per gram and Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)