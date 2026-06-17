Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata (Photo: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 17: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Monday, the Gold and silver prices traded higher, with precious metals gaining up to 3 per cent as a weaker US dollar and expectations around future US Federal Reserve policy decisions supported investor sentiment. Earlier on Monday, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) surged as much as 2.19 per cent or Rs 3,301 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams around 11:45 am. According to the news agency IANS, report, the yellow metal was later trading at Rs 1,52,774, up Rs 2,246 or 1.49 per cent from the previous close. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,52,632 during the session.

On the other hand, silver futures (July) delivery witnessed strong buying interest, trading at Rs 2,53,345 per kg, up Rs 7,159 or nearly 3 per cent. The white metal was last seen at Rs 2,51,692, higher by Rs 5,500 or 2.24 per cent from the previous close. It touched an intraday low of Rs 2,51,425 during the day, the IANS stated.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,151(24K), Rs 13,889 (22K), and Rs 11,367 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,136 (24K), Rs 13,874 (22K), and Rs 11,352 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,337 (24K), Rs 14,059 (22K), and Rs 11,789 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,136 (24K), Rs 13,874 (22K), and Rs 11,352 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 11: Are Gold prices trading lower or higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of June 17, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,337 (24K), Rs 14,059 (22K), and Rs 11,789(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,136 (24K), Rs 13,874 (22K), and Rs 11,352(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,151 (24K), Rs 13,889(22K), and Rs 11,367 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15, 136 (24K), Rs 13,874 (22K), and Rs 11,352(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15, 136 (24K), Rs 13,874 (22K), and Rs 11,352(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,136 (24K), Rs 13,874(22K), and Rs 11,352(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,136 (24K), Rs 13,874 (22K), and Rs 11,352.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,136 (-₹1) ₹13,874 (-₹1) ₹11,352 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,21,088 (-₹8) ₹1,10,992 (-₹8) ₹90,816 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,51,360 (-₹10) ₹1,38,740 (-₹10) ₹1,13,520 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹15,13,600 (-₹100) ₹13,87,400 (-₹100) ₹11,35,200 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,337 ₹14,059 ₹11,789 Mumbai ₹15,136 ₹13,874 ₹11,352 Delhi ₹15,151 ₹13,889 ₹11,367 Kolkata ₹15,136 ₹13,874 ₹11,352 Bangalore ₹15,136 ₹13,874 ₹11,352 Hyderabad ₹15,136 ₹13,874 ₹11,352 Kerala ₹15,136 ₹13,874 ₹11,352 Pune ₹15,136 ₹13,874 ₹11,352 Vadodara ₹15,141 ₹13,879 ₹11,357 Ahmedabad ₹15,141 ₹13,879 ₹11,357

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 17?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 264.90 per gram and Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Weight Silver Rate Today 1 gram ₹264.90 8 grams ₹2,119.20 10 grams ₹2,649 100 grams ₹26,490 1 kg (1000 grams) ₹2,64,900

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)