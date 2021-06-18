New Delhi: In a good news for gold buyers, Gold rate today dropped further below Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat is at around Rs 48,340. The gold rate has dropped by Rs 10 per 10 gram and Rs 100 gram per 100. Also Read - Gold Hallmarking New Guidelines: What Happens to Your Gold Jewellery at Home? Check Full Details

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Big Drop in Gold Rate; Check Revised Gold Prices

In Bangalore, gold rate is Rs 44,840 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,920 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Chennai, gold price is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 49,100 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today Remains Low, Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Other Cities

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,880 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price today in Pune is Rs Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.89 per ounce, as per a PTI report.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told PTI, “Gold prices traded under pressure witnessing overnight selling after the US Federal Reserve”s comments. The hawkish stance pushed dollar higher against major currencies triggering selling in gold prices.”

The stronger dollar may continue to pressure gold prices dampening safe haven demand for the short term, he added.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani told PTI, “Gold prices languished as the dollar and the US Treasury yields jumped after US Federal Reserve officials projected interest rate hikes sooner than expected.”