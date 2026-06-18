Gold, Silver Rate Today June 18: Did Gold prices slip slightly? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Noida: A customer looks at a gold ornament while shopping for gold jewellery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at a jewellers shop in Sector 18, Noida on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 18: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Wednesday, Gold and silver prices traded lower as easing geopolitical tensions weighed on safe-haven demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) declined as much as 0.51 per cent or Rs 790 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,52,301 as of around 11:30 am, IANS reported. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,52,501, down 0.39 per cent or Rs 590. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,179, up 0.05 per cent or Rs 88 from the previous close of Rs 1,53,091. Meanwhile, silver futures (July) were trading at Rs 2,49,910, down Rs 195 or 0.08 per cent.

According to the news agency IANS report, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,48,777, declining 0.53 per cent or Rs 1,328 during the session so far. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,51,498, up 0.55 per cent or Rs 1,393 from the previous close.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,124(24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,346 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,305 (24K), Rs 14,029 (22K), and Rs 11,749 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of June 18, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,305 (24K), Rs 14,029 (22K), and Rs 11,749(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,124 (24K), Rs 13,864 (22K), and Rs 11,346(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15, 109(24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849(22K), and Rs 11,331(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,109 (-₹1) ₹13,849 (-₹1) ₹11,331 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,20,872 (-₹8) ₹1,10,792 (-₹8) ₹90,648 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,51,090 (-₹10) ₹1,38,490 (-₹10) ₹1,13,310 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹15,10,900 (-₹100) ₹13,84,900 (-₹100) ₹11,33,100 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,305 ₹14,029 ₹11,749 Mumbai ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Delhi ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346 Kolkata ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Bengaluru ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Hyderabad ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Kerala ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Pune ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Vadodara ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336 Ahmedabad ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336 Jaipur ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346 Lucknow ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346 Coimbatore ₹15,305 ₹14,029 ₹11,749 Madurai ₹15,305 ₹14,029 ₹11,749 Vijayawada ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Patna ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336 Nagpur ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331 Chandigarh ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346 Surat ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336 Bhubaneswar ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 18?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 264.90 per gram and Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)