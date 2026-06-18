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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 18: Did Gold prices slip slightly? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 18: Did Gold prices slip slightly? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 18, 2026, 7:27 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 18: Did Gold prices slip slightly? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Noida: A customer looks at a gold ornament while shopping for gold jewellery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at a jewellers shop in Sector 18, Noida on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 18: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Wednesday, Gold and silver prices traded lower as easing geopolitical tensions weighed on safe-haven demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) declined as much as 0.51 per cent or Rs 790 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,52,301 as of around 11:30 am, IANS reported. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,52,501, down 0.39 per cent or Rs 590. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,179, up 0.05 per cent or Rs 88 from the previous close of Rs 1,53,091. Meanwhile, silver futures (July) were trading at Rs 2,49,910, down Rs 195 or 0.08 per cent.

According to the news agency IANS report, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,48,777, declining 0.53 per cent or Rs 1,328 during the session so far. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,51,498, up 0.55 per cent or Rs 1,393 from the previous close.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,124(24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,346 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,305 (24K), Rs 14,029 (22K), and Rs 11,749 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

As of June 18, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,305 (24K), Rs 14,029 (22K), and Rs 11,749(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,124 (24K), Rs 13,864 (22K), and Rs 11,346(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15, 109(24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849(22K), and Rs 11,331(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,109 (24K), Rs 13,849 (22K), and Rs 11,331.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹15,109 (-₹1) ₹13,849 (-₹1) ₹11,331 (-₹1)
8 grams ₹1,20,872 (-₹8) ₹1,10,792 (-₹8) ₹90,648 (-₹8)
10 grams ₹1,51,090 (-₹10) ₹1,38,490 (-₹10) ₹1,13,310 (-₹10)
100 grams ₹15,10,900 (-₹100) ₹13,84,900 (-₹100) ₹11,33,100 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹15,305 ₹14,029 ₹11,749
Mumbai ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Delhi ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346
Kolkata ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Bengaluru ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Hyderabad ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Kerala ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Pune ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Vadodara ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336
Ahmedabad ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336
Jaipur ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346
Lucknow ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346
Coimbatore ₹15,305 ₹14,029 ₹11,749
Madurai ₹15,305 ₹14,029 ₹11,749
Vijayawada ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Patna ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336
Nagpur ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331
Chandigarh ₹15,124 ₹13,864 ₹11,346
Surat ₹15,114 ₹13,854 ₹11,336
Bhubaneswar ₹15,109 ₹13,849 ₹11,331

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 18?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 264.90 per gram and Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Mumbai ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Delhi ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Kolkata ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Bengaluru ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Hyderabad ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Kerala ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Pune ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Vadodara ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Jaipur ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Lucknow ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Coimbatore ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Madurai ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Vijayawada ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Patna ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Nagpur ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Chandigarh ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Surat ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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