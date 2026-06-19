Gold, Silver Rate Today June 19: Did Gold get slightly cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,965(24K), Rs 13,719 (22K), and Rs 11,212 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,217 (24K), Rs 13,949 (22K), and Rs 11,659 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 19, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,217 (24K), Rs 13,949 (22K), and Rs 11,659(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,950(24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704(22K), and Rs 11,212(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,950 (24K), Rs 13,704 (22K), and Rs 11,212.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,950 (-₹1) ₹13,704 (-₹1) ₹11,212 (-₹1) 8 Gram ₹1,19,600 (-₹8) ₹1,09,632 (-₹8) ₹89,696 (-₹8) 10 Gram ₹1,49,500 (-₹10) ₹1,37,040 (-₹10) ₹1,12,120 (-₹10) 100 Gram ₹14,95,000 (-₹100) ₹13,70,400 (-₹100) ₹11,21,200 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,217 ₹13,949 ₹11,659 Mumbai ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Delhi ₹14,965 ₹13,719 ₹11,227 Kolkata ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Bangalore ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Hyderabad ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Kerala ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Pune ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Vadodara ₹14,955 ₹13,709 ₹11,217 Ahmedabad ₹14,955 ₹13,709 ₹11,217 Jaipur ₹14,965 ₹13,719 ₹11,227 Lucknow ₹14,965 ₹13,719 ₹11,227 Coimbatore ₹15,217 ₹13,949 ₹11,659 Madurai ₹15,217 ₹13,949 ₹11,659 Vijayawada ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Patna ₹14,955 ₹13,709 ₹11,217 Nagpur ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212 Chandigarh ₹14,965 ₹13,719 ₹11,227 Surat ₹14,955 ₹13,709 ₹11,217 Bhubaneswar ₹14,950 ₹13,704 ₹11,212

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 18?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 259.90 per gram and Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)