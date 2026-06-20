Gold, Silver Rate Today June 20: Did Gold see a minor dip or rise? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 20: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 19: Did Gold see a minor dip or rise? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 20: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver prices traded lower after easing geopolitical tensions, and the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged while signalling support for additional rate hikes.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) declined as much as 1.37 per cent or Rs 2,111 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,51,768 as of around 11:36 am, IANS reported. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,51,797, down 1.35 per cent or Rs 2,082. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,52,831, down 0.68 per cent or Rs 1,048 from its previous close of Rs 1,53,879. On the other hand, silver futures (July) were trading at Rs 2,44,945, down Rs 6,862 or 2.73 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,51,807, as reported by news agency IANS.

The white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,44,647, down nearly 3 per cent or Rs 7,160 during the session. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,48,000 during the day. Earlier in the day, gold and silver opened at Rs 1,52,306 and Rs 2,48,000, respectively.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,600(24K), Rs 13,384 (22K), and Rs 10,953 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,585 (24K), Rs 13,369 (22K), and Rs 10,938 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,803 (24K), Rs 13,569 (22K), and Rs 11,349 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,585 (24K), Rs 13,369 (22K), and Rs 10,938 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 20, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,803 (24K), Rs 13,569 (22K), and Rs 11,349(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,585 (24K), Rs 13,369 (22K), and Rs 10,938(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,600 (24K), Rs 13,384 (22K), and Rs 10,953(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,585 (24K), Rs 13,369 (22K), and Rs 10,938(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,585(24K), Rs 13,369 (22K), and Rs 10,938(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,585 (24K), Rs 13,369(22K), and Rs 10,938(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,585 (24K), Rs 13,369 (22K), and Rs 10,938

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,585 (-₹1) ₹13,369 (-₹1) ₹10,938 (-₹1) 8 Gram ₹1,16,680 (-₹8) ₹1,06,952 (-₹8) ₹87,504 (-₹8) 10 Gram ₹1,45,850 (-₹10) ₹1,33,690 (-₹10) ₹1,09,380 (-₹10) 100 Gram ₹14,58,500 (-₹100) ₹13,36,900 (-₹100) ₹10,93,800 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price (per gram) 22K Gold Price (per gram) 18K Gold Price (per gram) Chennai ₹14,803 ₹13,569 ₹11,349 Mumbai ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Delhi ₹14,600 ₹13,384 ₹10,953 Kolkata ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Bangalore ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Hyderabad ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Kerala ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Pune ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Vadodara ₹14,590 ₹13,374 ₹10,943 Ahmedabad ₹14,590 ₹13,374 ₹10,943 Jaipur ₹14,600 ₹13,384 ₹10,953 Lucknow ₹14,600 ₹13,384 ₹10,953 Coimbatore ₹14,803 ₹13,569 ₹11,349 Madurai ₹14,803 ₹13,569 ₹11,349 Vijayawada ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Patna ₹14,590 ₹13,374 ₹10,943 Nagpur ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938 Chandigarh ₹14,600 ₹13,384 ₹10,953 Surat ₹14,590 ₹13,374 ₹10,943 Bhubaneswar ₹14,585 ₹13,369 ₹10,938

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)