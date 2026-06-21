Gold, Silver Rate Today June 21: Did Gold become costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 21: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 21: Did Gold become costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 21: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,608(24K), Rs 13,390 (22K), and Rs 10,956(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,608 (24K), Rs 13,390(22K), and Rs 10,956 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,837 (24K), Rs 13,600 (22K), and Rs 11,370 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,608 (24K), Rs 13,390 (22K), and Rs 10,956 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 21, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,837 (24K), Rs 13,600 (22K), and Rs 11,370(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,608 (24K), Rs 13,390 (22K), and Rs 10,956(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,623(24K), Rs 13,405 (22K), and Rs 10,971(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,608 (24K), Rs 13,390 (22K), and Rs 10,956(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,608(24K), Rs 13,390 (22K), and Rs 10,956(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,608 (24K), Rs 13,390(22K), and Rs 10,956(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,608 (24K), Rs 13,390 (22K), and Rs 10,956(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 8 Grams ₹1,16,864 ₹1,07,120 ₹87,648 10 Grams ₹1,46,080 ₹1,33,900 ₹1,09,560 100 Grams ₹14,60,800 ₹13,39,000 ₹10,95,600

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹14,837 ₹13,600 ₹11,370 Mumbai ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Delhi ₹14,623 ₹13,405 ₹10,971 Kolkata ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Bangalore ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Hyderabad ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Kerala ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Pune ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Vadodara ₹14,613 ₹13,395 ₹10,961 Ahmedabad ₹14,613 ₹13,395 ₹10,961 Jaipur ₹14,623 ₹13,405 ₹10,971 Lucknow ₹14,623 ₹13,405 ₹10,971 Coimbatore ₹14,837 ₹13,600 ₹11,370 Madurai ₹14,837 ₹13,600 ₹11,370 Vijayawada ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Patna ₹14,613 ₹13,395 ₹10,961 Nagpur ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956 Chandigarh ₹14,623 ₹13,405 ₹10,971 Surat ₹14,613 ₹13,395 ₹10,961 Bhubaneswar ₹14,608 ₹13,390 ₹10,956

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 21?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹250 ₹250 0 8 Grams ₹2,000 ₹2,000 0 10 Grams ₹2,500 ₹2,500 0 100 Grams ₹25,000 ₹25,000 0 1,000 Grams (1 kg) ₹2,50,000 ₹2,50,000 0

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)