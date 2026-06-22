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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 22, 2026, 6:57 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 21: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,622(24K), Rs 13,404 (22K), and Rs 10,970(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,607 (24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,836 (24K), Rs 13,599 (22K), and Rs 11,369 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389 (22K), and Rs 10,955(18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 21: Did Gold become costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 22, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,836(24K), Rs 13,599 (22K), and Rs 11,369(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,622(24K), Rs 13,404(22K), and Rs 10,970(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389 (22K), and Rs 10,955(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 Gram ₹14,607 (-₹1) ₹13,389 (-₹1) ₹10,955 (-₹1)
8 Gram ₹1,16,856 (-₹8) ₹1,07,112 (-₹8) ₹87,640 (-₹8)
10 Gram ₹1,46,070 (-₹10) ₹1,33,890 (-₹10) ₹1,09,550 (-₹10)
100 Gram ₹14,60,700 (-₹100) ₹13,38,900 (-₹100) ₹10,95,500 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price (1g) 22K Gold Price (1g) 18K Gold Price (1g)
Chennai ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369
Mumbai ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Delhi ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970
Kolkata ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Bengaluru ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Hyderabad ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Kerala ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Pune ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Vadodara ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960
Ahmedabad ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960
Jaipur ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970
Lucknow ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970
Coimbatore ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369
Madurai ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369
Vijayawada ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Patna ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960
Nagpur ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955
Chandigarh ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970
Surat ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960
Bhubaneswar ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 22?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Quantity Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Silver Price Change
1 Gram ₹249.90 ₹250.00 -₹0.10
8 Gram ₹1,999.20 ₹2,000.00 -₹0.80
10 Gram ₹2,499.00 ₹2,500.00 -₹1.00
100 Gram ₹24,990.00 ₹25,000.00 -₹10.00
1 Kg ₹2,49,900.00 ₹2,50,000.00 -₹100.00

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram Silver Price 100 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price
Chennai ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Mumbai ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Delhi ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Kolkata ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Bengaluru ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Hyderabad ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Kerala ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Pune ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Vadodara ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Jaipur ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Lucknow ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Coimbatore ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Madurai ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Vijayawada ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Patna ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Nagpur ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Chandigarh ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Surat ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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