Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/gold-rate-today-june-220626-gold-silver-mcx-comex-bullion-market-18-22-24-carat-gold-prices-in-mumbai-delhi-kolkata-noida-gold-silver-yellow-metal-hiked-traded-higher-lower-costlier-cheaper-updates-8453439/ Copy

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 21: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,622(24K), Rs 13,404 (22K), and Rs 10,970(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,607 (24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,836 (24K), Rs 13,599 (22K), and Rs 11,369 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389 (22K), and Rs 10,955(18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 22, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,836(24K), Rs 13,599 (22K), and Rs 11,369(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,622(24K), Rs 13,404(22K), and Rs 10,970(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389 (22K), and Rs 10,955(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,607(24K), Rs 13,389(22K), and Rs 10,955(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,607 (-₹1) ₹13,389 (-₹1) ₹10,955 (-₹1) 8 Gram ₹1,16,856 (-₹8) ₹1,07,112 (-₹8) ₹87,640 (-₹8) 10 Gram ₹1,46,070 (-₹10) ₹1,33,890 (-₹10) ₹1,09,550 (-₹10) 100 Gram ₹14,60,700 (-₹100) ₹13,38,900 (-₹100) ₹10,95,500 (-₹100)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price (1g) 22K Gold Price (1g) 18K Gold Price (1g) Chennai ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369 Mumbai ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Delhi ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970 Kolkata ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Bengaluru ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Hyderabad ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Kerala ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Pune ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Vadodara ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960 Ahmedabad ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960 Jaipur ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970 Lucknow ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970 Coimbatore ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369 Madurai ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369 Vijayawada ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Patna ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960 Nagpur ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955 Chandigarh ₹14,622 ₹13,404 ₹10,970 Surat ₹14,612 ₹13,394 ₹10,960 Bhubaneswar ₹14,607 ₹13,389 ₹10,955

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 22?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Quantity Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Silver Price Change 1 Gram ₹249.90 ₹250.00 -₹0.10 8 Gram ₹1,999.20 ₹2,000.00 -₹0.80 10 Gram ₹2,499.00 ₹2,500.00 -₹1.00 100 Gram ₹24,990.00 ₹25,000.00 -₹10.00 1 Kg ₹2,49,900.00 ₹2,50,000.00 -₹100.00

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)