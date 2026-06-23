Gold, Silver Rate Today June 23: Did Gold get costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 23: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 23: Did Gold got costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 23: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Monday, Gold and silver prices traded higher amid a decline in crude oil prices and signs of progress in US-Iran peace talks. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) rose Rs 615 or 0.42 per cent to trade at Rs 1,47,818 per 10 grams as of around 10:26 am.

According to the IANS report, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,987, up 0.53 per cent or Rs 784 from the previous close and a low of Rs 1,45,110, down 1.42 per cent or Rs 2,093 during the session. It had settled at Rs 1,47,203 in the previous session and opened at Rs 1,45,110. Meanwhile, silver futures (July 3) were trading at Rs 2,35,324 per kg, up Rs 2,139 or 0.92 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,33,185. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,37,106, up 1.68 per cent or Rs 3,921 from the previous close, and a low of Rs 2,34,296, higher by 0.47 per cent or Rs 1,111 during the session.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,667(24K), Rs 13,446 (22K), and Rs 11,004(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,652 (24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,836 (24K), Rs 13,599 (22K), and Rs 11,369 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431 (22K), and Rs 10,989(18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 23, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,836(24K), Rs 13,599 (22K), and Rs 11,369(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,667(24K), Rs 13,446(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431 (22K), and Rs 10,989(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,431(22K), and Rs 10,989(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 g ₹14,652 (+1) ₹13,431 (+1) ₹10,989 (+1) 8 g ₹1,17,216 (+8) ₹1,07,448 (+8) ₹87,912 (+8) 10 g ₹1,46,520 (+10) ₹1,34,310 (+10) ₹1,09,890 (+10) 100 g ₹14,65,200 (+100) ₹13,43,100 (+100) ₹10,98,900 (+100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per g) 22K Gold (per g) 18K Gold (per g) Chennai ₹14,836 ₹13,599 ₹11,369 Mumbai ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Delhi ₹14,667 ₹13,446 ₹11,004 Kolkata ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Bangalore ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Hyderabad ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Kerala ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Pune ₹14,652 ₹13,431 ₹10,989 Vadodara ₹14,657 ₹13,436 ₹10,994 Ahmedabad ₹14,657 ₹13,436 ₹10,994

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 23?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Quantity Today’s Silver Rate Yesterday’s Rate Change 1 gram ₹249.90 ₹250.00 – ₹0.10 8 grams ₹1,999.20 ₹2,000.00 – ₹0.80 10 grams ₹2,499.00 ₹2,500.00 – ₹1.00 100 grams ₹24,990.00 ₹25,000.00 – ₹10.00 1 kg (1000 grams) ₹2,49,900.00 ₹2,50,000.00 – ₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today