Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 24: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Tuesday, Gold and silver prices witnessed weakness and declined up to 3 per cent as rising expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment globally. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,46,776 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,412 or 0.95 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,48,188, news agency IANS reported.

At around 12 pm, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,46,379, lower by Rs 1,739 or 1.17 per cent. During the session so far, it touched a high of Rs 1,47,090, down Rs 1,098 or 0.74 per cent from the previous close, and a low of Rs 1,46,070, declining Rs 2,118 or 1.42 per cent. Meanwhile, as per IANS report, silver futures (July) witnessed sharper losses than gold. The white metal opened at Rs 2,27,676 per kg, down Rs 6,634 or 2.83 per cent from its previous close of Rs 2,34,310.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,474(24K), Rs 13,269 (22K), and Rs 10,859(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,459 (24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,792 (24K), Rs 13,559 (22K), and Rs 11,339(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254 (22K), and Rs 10,844(18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 24, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,792(24K), Rs 13,559 (22K), and Rs 11,339(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,474(24K), Rs 13,269(22K), and Rs 10,859(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,254 (22K), and Rs 10,844(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 ₹14,459 (-1) ₹13,254 (-1) ₹10,844 (-1) 8 ₹1,15,672 (-8) ₹1,06,032 (-8) ₹86,752 (-8) 10 ₹1,44,590 (-10) ₹1,32,540 (-10) ₹1,08,440 (-10) 100 ₹14,45,900 (-100) ₹13,25,400 (-100) ₹10,84,400 (-100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,792 ₹13,559 ₹11,339 Mumbai ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Delhi ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859 Kolkata ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Bangalore ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Hyderabad ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Kerala ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Pune ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Vadodara ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849 Ahmedabad ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849 Jaipur ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859 Lucknow ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859 Coimbatore ₹14,792 ₹13,559 ₹11,339 Madurai ₹14,792 ₹13,559 ₹11,339 Vijayawada ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Patna ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849 Nagpur ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844 Chandigarh ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859 Surat ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849 Bhubaneswar ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 24?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 244.90 per gram and Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change 1 ₹244.90 ₹245.00 -₹0.10 8 ₹1,959.20 ₹1,960.00 -₹0.80 10 ₹2,449.00 ₹2,450.00 -₹1.00 100 ₹24,490.00 ₹24,500.00 -₹10.00 1000 (1 Kg) ₹2,44,900.00 ₹2,45,000.00 -₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today