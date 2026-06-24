  • India News
  • Business
  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 24, 2026, 7:11 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 24: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Tuesday, Gold and silver prices witnessed weakness and declined up to 3 per cent as rising expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment globally. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,46,776 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,412 or 0.95 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,48,188, news agency IANS reported.

At around 12 pm, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,46,379, lower by Rs 1,739 or 1.17 per cent. During the session so far, it touched a high of Rs 1,47,090, down Rs 1,098 or 0.74 per cent from the previous close, and a low of Rs 1,46,070, declining Rs 2,118 or 1.42 per cent. Meanwhile, as per IANS report, silver futures (July) witnessed sharper losses than gold. The white metal opened at Rs 2,27,676 per kg, down Rs 6,634 or 2.83 per cent from its previous close of Rs 2,34,310.

Read more: Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 22: Did Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,474(24K), Rs 13,269 (22K), and Rs 10,859(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,459 (24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,792 (24K), Rs 13,559 (22K), and Rs 11,339(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254 (22K), and Rs 10,844(18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 24, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,792(24K), Rs 13,559 (22K), and Rs 11,339(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,474(24K), Rs 13,269(22K), and Rs 10,859(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,652(24K), Rs 13,254 (22K), and Rs 10,844(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,459(24K), Rs 13,254(22K), and Rs 10,844(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 ₹14,459 (-1) ₹13,254 (-1) ₹10,844 (-1)
8 ₹1,15,672 (-8) ₹1,06,032 (-8) ₹86,752 (-8)
10 ₹1,44,590 (-10) ₹1,32,540 (-10) ₹1,08,440 (-10)
100 ₹14,45,900 (-100) ₹13,25,400 (-100) ₹10,84,400 (-100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram)
Chennai ₹14,792 ₹13,559 ₹11,339
Mumbai ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Delhi ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859
Kolkata ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Bangalore ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Hyderabad ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Kerala ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Pune ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Vadodara ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849
Ahmedabad ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849
Jaipur ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859
Lucknow ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859
Coimbatore ₹14,792 ₹13,559 ₹11,339
Madurai ₹14,792 ₹13,559 ₹11,339
Vijayawada ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Patna ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849
Nagpur ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844
Chandigarh ₹14,474 ₹13,269 ₹10,859
Surat ₹14,464 ₹13,259 ₹10,849
Bhubaneswar ₹14,459 ₹13,254 ₹10,844

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 24?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 244.90 per gram and Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change
1 ₹244.90 ₹245.00 -₹0.10
8 ₹1,959.20 ₹1,960.00 -₹0.80
10 ₹2,449.00 ₹2,450.00 -₹1.00
100 ₹24,490.00 ₹24,500.00 -₹10.00
1000 (1 Kg) ₹2,44,900.00 ₹2,45,000.00 -₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Mumbai ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Delhi ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Kolkata ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Bangalore ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Hyderabad ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Kerala ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Pune ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Vadodara ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Jaipur ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Lucknow ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Coimbatore ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Madurai ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Vijayawada ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Patna ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Nagpur ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Chandigarh ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Surat ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.