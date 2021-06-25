New Delhi: Gold rate today went up by Rs 40 per 10 gram. With this hike, gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat today is Rs 46,190. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,190. Gold price has started to go up in the last few days after remaining low, according to rates provided by Good Returns website. Gold rates vary from state to and city to city due to different taxes levied on the gold. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 24, 2021: Check Revised Gold Price In Your City

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 44,400 Rs 48,400 Bangalore Rs 44,000 Rs 48,000 Pune Rs 46,190 Rs 47,190 Vadodara Rs 46,500 Rs 48,450 Jaipur Rs 46,150 Rs 50,250 Kerala Rs 44,000 Rs 48,000 Patna Rs 46,190 Rs 47,190 Nagpur Rs 46,190 Rs 47,190 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,000 Rs 48,000 Ahmedabad Rs 46,500 Rs 48,450

Readers, please note that Gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewellery shops.