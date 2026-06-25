Gold, Silver Rate Today June 25: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 25: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/gold-rate-today-june-250626-gold-silver-mcx-comex-bullion-market-18-22-24-carat-gold-prices-in-mumbai-delhi-kolkata-noida-gold-silver-yellow-metal-hiked-traded-higher-lower-costlier-cheaper-updates-8456464/ Copy

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 25: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 25: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Wednesday, Gold and silver prices traded almost 2 per cent lower. According to the news agency IANS report, On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,528 or 1.04 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,46,529. At around 12:10 pm, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,45,216, lower by Rs 1,313 or 0.9 per cent. During the session so far, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,114, a decrease of 1.64 per cent or Rs 2,415 and a high of Rs 1,45,480.

Meanwhile, silver futures (July) also remained under pressure, IANS reported. The white metal opened at Rs 2,22,579 per kg on the exchange, down Rs 3,255 or 1.44 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,25,834. At the last count, it declined as much as 1.84 per cent or Rs 4,176 to Rs 2,21,658.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,447(24K), Rs 13,244 (22K), and Rs 10839(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,563 (24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 11,169 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824(18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 25, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,563(24K), Rs 13,349 (22K), and Rs 11,169(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,447(24K), Rs 13,244(22K), and Rs 10,839(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 8 Gram ₹1,15,456 ₹1,05,832 ₹86,592 10 Gram ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290 ₹1,08,240 100 Gram ₹14,43,200 ₹13,22,900 ₹10,82,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) 18K Gold (10g) Chennai ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹11,169 Mumbai ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Delhi ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Kolkata ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Bangalore ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Hyderabad ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Kerala ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Pune ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Vadodara ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Ahmedabad ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Jaipur ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Lucknow ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Coimbatore ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹11,169 Madurai ₹14,563 ₹13,349 ₹11,169 Vijayawada ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Patna ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Nagpur ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Chandigarh ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Surat ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Bhubaneswar ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 25?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 244.90 per gram and Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today Silver Price Yesterday Silver Price 1 Gram ₹244.90 ₹245.00 8 Gram ₹1,959.20 ₹1,960.00 10 Gram ₹2,449.00 ₹2,450.00 100 Gram ₹24,490.00 ₹24,500.00 1000 Gram (1 kg) ₹2,44,900.00 ₹2,45,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today