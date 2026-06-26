Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold price up or down today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold price up or down today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 26: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver showed volatility, swinging between gains and losses. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams, down Rs 598 or 0.42 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,41,270, as reported by news agency IANS.

However, buying interest emerged later in the session, with the yellow metal rising Rs 719 or 0.50 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989 as of 11:38 am. It slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,543, down Rs 727 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close. According to the news agency IANS report, silver futures (July) also followed a similar trend. The white metal opened at Rs 2,10,308, down Rs 2,767 or 1.30 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,13,075.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 23: Did Gold get costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,147(24K), Rs 12, 969 (22K), and Rs 10,614(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,132 (24K), Rs 12,954(22K), and Rs 10,599(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,334 (24K), Rs 13,139 (22K), and Rs 10,980 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,132(24K), Rs 12,954 (22K), and Rs 10,599 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 17: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 26, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,334(24K), Rs 13,139 (22K), and Rs 10,980(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,132(24K), Rs 12,954(22K), and Rs 10,599(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,147(24K), Rs 12,969(22K), and Rs 10,614(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,132(24K), Rs 12,954 (22K), and Rs 10,599(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,132(24K), Rs 12,954(22K), and Rs 10,599(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,132(24K), Rs 12,954(22K), and Rs 10,599(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,132(24K), Rs 12,954 (22K), and Rs 10,599(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gold (Gram) 24K (INR) 22K (INR) 18K (INR) 1 Gram ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 8 Grams ₹1,13,056 ₹1,03,632 ₹84,792 10 Grams ₹1,41,320 ₹1,29,540 ₹1,05,990 100 Grams ₹14,13,200 ₹12,95,400 ₹10,59,900

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,334 ₹13,139 ₹10,980 Mumbai ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Delhi ₹14,147 ₹12,969 ₹10,614 Kolkata ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Bangalore ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Hyderabad ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Kerala ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Pune ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Vadodara ₹14,137 ₹12,959 ₹10,604 Ahmedabad ₹14,137 ₹12,959 ₹10,604 Jaipur ₹14,147 ₹12,969 ₹10,614 Lucknow ₹14,147 ₹12,969 ₹10,614 Coimbatore ₹14,334 ₹13,139 ₹10,980 Madurai ₹14,334 ₹13,139 ₹10,980 Vijayawada ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Patna ₹14,137 ₹12,959 ₹10,604 Nagpur ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599 Chandigarh ₹14,147 ₹12,969 ₹10,614 Surat ₹14,137 ₹12,959 ₹10,604 Bhubaneswar ₹14,132 ₹12,954 ₹10,599

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 26?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Silver Quantity Today’s Price (INR) 1 Gram ₹234.90 8 Grams ₹1,879.20 10 Grams ₹2,349 100 Grams ₹23,490 1 Kilogram (1000g) ₹2,34,900

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today