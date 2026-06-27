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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 27, 2026, 7:09 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Representational Image)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 27: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver showed volatility, swinging between gains and losses amid expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes and easing geopolitical tensions.

According to the news agency IANS report, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams, down Rs 598 or 0.42 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,41,270. However, buying interest emerged later in the session, with the yellow metal rising Rs 719 or 0.50 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989 as of 11:38 am. It slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,543, down Rs 727 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close. On the other hand, silver futures (July) also followed a similar trend. The white metal opened at Rs 2,10,308, down Rs 2,767 or 1.30 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,13,075.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,296(24K), Rs 13,106 (22K), and Rs 10,727(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,276 (24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,510(24K), Rs 13,301 (22K), and Rs 11,076 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,106 (22K), and Rs 10,727 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 27, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,510(24K), Rs 13,301 (22K), and Rs 11,076(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,296(24K), Rs 13,106(22K), and Rs 10,727(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086 (22K), and Rs 10,707(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 Gram ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
8 Gram ₹1,14,208 ₹1,04,688 ₹85,656
10 Gram ₹1,42,760 ₹1,30,860 ₹1,07,070
100 Gram ₹14,27,600 ₹13,08,600 ₹10,70,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹14,510 ₹13,301 ₹11,076
Mumbai ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Delhi ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727
Kolkata ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Bangalore ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Hyderabad ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Kerala ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Pune ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Vadodara ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717
Ahmedabad ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717
Jaipur ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727
Lucknow ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727
Coimbatore ₹14,510 ₹13,301 ₹11,076
Madurai ₹14,510 ₹13,301 ₹11,076
Vijayawada ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Patna ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717
Nagpur ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707
Chandigarh ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727
Surat ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717
Bhubaneswar ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 27?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 240.10 per gram and Rs 2,40,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price Change
1 Gram ₹240.10 ₹240.00 +₹0.10
8 Gram ₹1,920.80 ₹1,920.00 +₹0.80
10 Gram ₹2,401.00 ₹2,400.00 +₹1.00
100 Gram ₹24,010.00 ₹24,000.00 +₹10.00
1000 Gram (1 kg) ₹2,40,100.00 ₹2,40,000.00 +₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Mumbai ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Delhi ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Kolkata ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Bangalore ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Hyderabad ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Kerala ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Pune ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Vadodara ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Ahmedabad ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Jaipur ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Lucknow ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Coimbatore ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Madurai ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Vijayawada ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Patna ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Nagpur ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Chandigarh ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Surat ₹2,401 ₹24,010 ₹2,40,100
Bhubaneswar ₹2,451 ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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