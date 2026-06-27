Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 27: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Representational Image)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 27: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver showed volatility, swinging between gains and losses amid expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes and easing geopolitical tensions.

According to the news agency IANS report, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams, down Rs 598 or 0.42 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,41,270. However, buying interest emerged later in the session, with the yellow metal rising Rs 719 or 0.50 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989 as of 11:38 am. It slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,543, down Rs 727 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close. On the other hand, silver futures (July) also followed a similar trend. The white metal opened at Rs 2,10,308, down Rs 2,767 or 1.30 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,13,075.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,296(24K), Rs 13,106 (22K), and Rs 10,727(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,276 (24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,510(24K), Rs 13,301 (22K), and Rs 11,076 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,106 (22K), and Rs 10,727 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 27, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,510(24K), Rs 13,301 (22K), and Rs 11,076(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,296(24K), Rs 13,106(22K), and Rs 10,727(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086 (22K), and Rs 10,707(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,276(24K), Rs 13,086(22K), and Rs 10,707(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 8 Gram ₹1,14,208 ₹1,04,688 ₹85,656 10 Gram ₹1,42,760 ₹1,30,860 ₹1,07,070 100 Gram ₹14,27,600 ₹13,08,600 ₹10,70,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹14,510 ₹13,301 ₹11,076 Mumbai ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Delhi ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727 Kolkata ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Bangalore ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Hyderabad ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Kerala ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Pune ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Vadodara ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717 Ahmedabad ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717 Jaipur ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727 Lucknow ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727 Coimbatore ₹14,510 ₹13,301 ₹11,076 Madurai ₹14,510 ₹13,301 ₹11,076 Vijayawada ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Patna ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717 Nagpur ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707 Chandigarh ₹14,296 ₹13,106 ₹10,727 Surat ₹14,286 ₹13,096 ₹10,717 Bhubaneswar ₹14,276 ₹13,086 ₹10,707

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 27?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 240.10 per gram and Rs 2,40,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price Change 1 Gram ₹240.10 ₹240.00 +₹0.10 8 Gram ₹1,920.80 ₹1,920.00 +₹0.80 10 Gram ₹2,401.00 ₹2,400.00 +₹1.00 100 Gram ₹24,010.00 ₹24,000.00 +₹10.00 1000 Gram (1 kg) ₹2,40,100.00 ₹2,40,000.00 +₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)