New Delhi: Gold rate today increased slightly by Rs 10 per 10 gram. With this hike, gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is around Rs 46,160. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,160. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate Rises Marginally. Check Revised Rates of 22-Carat, 24-Carat Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,500

per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Good Time to Buy Gold as Rates Dip | Check Rate of 22-Carat & 24-Carat Gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-

carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 25, 2021: Big Change in Gold Price; Check Revised Rates

If you are buying gold in Hyderabad, it will cost you Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price is Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,160 per 10

gram of 24-carat.

Gold worth USD 79.16 million (Rs 4,976.07 crore) was imported in May, according to Commerce Ministry data. This is multiple times higher than USD 76.31 million worth of gold imported in May

last year amid a nationwide lockdown, IANS reported.

Further, for the April-May period of FY22, import of the yellow metal stood at USD 6.91 billion, against $79.14 million worth of gold during the same period of last fiscal, the IANS report

said.

Gold Rate, Gold Price in India