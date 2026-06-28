Gold, Silver Rate Today June 28: Did Gold prices rise? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today June 28: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 28: Are Gold prices trading higher or lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata (Photo: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, June 28: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. During the week, Gold prices dipped 4.63 per cent, marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline amid a stronger dollar. According to the IANS report, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) gained 0.75 per cent on Friday, while silver futures (July) surged more than 1 per cent after US inflation data tempered immediate concerns about a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,44,199 and silver futures at Rs 2,22,100 per kg, IANS reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,39,878 on Thursday down from Rs 1,46,664 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,410(24K), Rs 13,210 (22K), and Rs 10,811(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,395 (24K), Rs 13,195(22K), and Rs 10,796(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,586(24K), Rs 13,370 (22K), and Rs 11,145 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,395(24K), Rs 13,195 (22K), and Rs 10,796 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of June 28, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,586(24K), Rs 13,370 (22K), and Rs 11,145(18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,395(24K), Rs 13,195(22K), and Rs 10,796(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,410(24K), Rs 13,210(22K), and Rs 10,811(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,395(24K), Rs 13,195 (22K), and Rs 10,796(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,395(24K), Rs 13,195(22K), and Rs 10,796(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,395(24K), Rs 13,195(22K), and Rs 10,796(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,395(24K), Rs 13,195(22K), and Rs 10,796(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 8 grams ₹1,15,160 ₹1,05,560 ₹86,368 10 grams ₹1,43,950 ₹1,31,950 ₹1,07,960 100 grams ₹14,39,500 ₹13,19,500 ₹10,79,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,586 ₹13,370 ₹11,145 Mumbai ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Delhi ₹14,410 ₹13,210 ₹10,811 Kolkata ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Bangalore ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Hyderabad ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Kerala ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Pune ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Vadodara ₹14,400 ₹13,200 ₹10,801 Ahmedabad ₹14,400 ₹13,200 ₹10,801 Jaipur ₹14,410 ₹13,210 ₹10,811 Lucknow ₹14,410 ₹13,210 ₹10,811 Coimbatore ₹14,586 ₹13,370 ₹11,145 Madurai ₹14,586 ₹13,370 ₹11,145 Vijayawada ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Patna ₹14,400 ₹13,200 ₹10,801 Nagpur ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796 Chandigarh ₹14,410 ₹13,210 ₹10,811 Surat ₹14,400 ₹13,200 ₹10,801 Bhubaneswar ₹14,395 ₹13,195 ₹10,796

What are the silver rates alongside gold for June 28?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹240 ₹240 8 grams ₹1,920 ₹1,920 10 grams ₹2,400 ₹2,400 100 grams ₹24,000 ₹24,000 1,000 grams (1 kg) ₹2,40,000 ₹2,40,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)