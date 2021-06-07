New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today remains stable after getting increased by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is around Rs 48,300. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat is around Rs 49,300. The slight increase in gold rate took place after gold price went down by Rs 270 per 10 gram. Due to ongoing Covid Pandemic and lockdown like restrictions, demand for gold remains sombre. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Drops By Whopping Rs 2,700! Check Gold Rate in Your City

Gold rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and other cities vary as different state governments levy different taxes. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 4 June 2021: Good News For Buyers as Prices Remain Steady, Check Latest Rates in Your City

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 48,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 49,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price is Delhi is Rs 51,260 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 3 June 2021: Massive Change in Gold Price, Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 48,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 48, 310 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 49,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,310 Rs 50,360 Bangalore Rs 45,910 Rs 50,080 Pune Rs 48,310 Rs 49,310 Vadodara Rs 48,210 Rs 50,210 Jaipur Rs 47,110 Rs 51,260 Kerala Rs 45,910 Rs 50,080 Patna Rs 48,310 Rs 49,310 Nagpur Rs 48,310 Rs 49,310 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,910 Rs 50,80 Ahmedabad Rs 48,210 Rs 50,210

It must be noted that gold prices mentioned in the copy is indicative. These gold rates do not include GST, and other taxes. The gold price may differ from gold rates at jewellery shops.