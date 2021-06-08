New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today has gone down bringing cheers to Gold buyers. The gold rate went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. This gold price per 10 gram gets cheaper by Rs 10. This has come after the gold rate decreased by Rs 800 per 10 gram, according to a report by Goods Return. Gold buyers, who are buying 10 gram of 22-carat Gold, need pay around Rs 47,500. Those, who are buying 10 gram of 24-carat gold, need to pay Rs 48,500. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 7, 2021: Gold Price Remains Stable; Check Gold Rate in Your City

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 48,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat today. Gold rate in the national capital is Rs 52,290 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Pune is Rs 48,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 52,290 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat, gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 48,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,040 Rs 50,230 Bangalore Rs 45,790 Rs 49,960 Pune Rs 47,500 Rs 48,500 Vadodara Rs 48,290 Rs 50,290 Jaipur Rs 47,940 Rs 52,290 Kerala Rs 45,790 Rs 49,960 Patna Rs 47,500 Rs 48,500 Nagpur Rs 47,500 Rs 48,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,790 Rs 49,960 Ahmedabad Rs 48,290 Rs 50,290

Gold prices vary in state to state and city to city due to separate taxes levied by different state governments. These gold rates are indicative and these may not match with the gold prices at jewellery shops.