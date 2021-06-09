New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today increased Rs 170 per 22-carat gold. If you are buying 100 gram of gold, you need to pay Rs 1,700. Gold price for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 47,680. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat is 48,680. Gold price has gone up after the precious metal became cheap. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 8 2021: Gold Price Drops Big, Check Gold Rate in Your City

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 48,680 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 48,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price in the national capital is Rs 52,420 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 48,680 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 48,680 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,300 Rs 50,500 Bangalore Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Pune Rs 47,680 Rs 48,680 Vadodara Rs 48,400 Rs 50,430 Jaipur Rs 48,050 Rs 52,420 Kerala Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Patna Rs 47,680 Rs 48,680 Nagpur Rs 47,680 Rs 48,680 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Ahmedabad Rs 48,400 Rs 50,430

Readers please note that gold prices are indicative and do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other taxes. Gold rates at jewellery shops are likely to differ from the prices mentioned in the copy.