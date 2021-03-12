Gold Rate Today: After a day of pause, gold prices on Friday rose sharply by Rs 28 per gram, according to the Good Returns website. Following the hike, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold was retailing at Rs 43,710 and Rs 44,710 respectively. Yesterday, 10 grams of 22-carat gold was being sold at Rs 43,430. Notably, the prices of gold and silver jewellery vary across the country due to excise duty and state taxes. Also Read - Over 200 Mughal-era Gold Coins Worth Rs 1.3 Crore Found in Possession of Pune Construction Workers

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold rose to 44,300 per 10 gm from Rs 43,800, while in Mumbai one can buy the precious metal for Rs 43,710.

Check Revised Rates in Your City Today:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 42,500 Rs 46,340 Kolkata Rs 44,330 Rs 46,970 Bengaluru Rs 42,150 Rs 45,980 Pune Rs 43,710 Rs 44,710 Hyderabad Rs 42,150 Rs 45,980 Ahmedabad Rs 44,300 Rs 46,290 Lucknow Rs 44,300 Rs 48,330 Kerala Rs 42,150 Rs 45,980

Customers Cheer

Ahead of the wedding season, the fall in gold prices has brought cheer for customers, following which there is a massive increase in the sale. However, jewellers claim that the market is yet to reach the pre-pandemic level.

Expert Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President, Commodity and Currency Research at Angel Broking had asserted that if you are one of those people who have not been able to invest in gold and silver because of high prices can now do it.