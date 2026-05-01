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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 1: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 1: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 1: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 1 LIVE: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 1 LIVE: Gold and silver prices rose on Thursday amid surging crude oil prices driven by the West Asia conflict, gaining up to about 2 per cent. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June 5 opened at Rs 1,49,499 per 10 grams, up Rs 449 or 0.30 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,49,050.

Gold prices crash or rebound? What is the latest update?

It is to be noted that the Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,082 (24K), Rs 13,826 (22K), and Rs 11,315 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,067 (24K), Rs 13,811 (22K), and Rs 11,300 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,383 (24K), Rs 14,101 (22K), and Rs 11,776 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,067 (24K), Rs 13,811 (22K), and Rs 11,300 (18K) per gram.

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According to the news agency IANS report, At around 1 pm, gold was trading at Rs 1,50,770, up Rs 1,720 or 1.15 per cent. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,51,514 (up Rs 2,464 or 1.65 per cent) and a low of Rs 1,49,069. Silver contracts for July 3 opened at Rs 2,40,784 per kg, rising Rs 2,530 or 1.06 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,38,254.

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At the time of filing, silver was trading at Rs 2,38,900, up Rs 646 or 0.27 per cent. During the session, it hit a high of Rs 2,44,000 (up Rs 5,746 or 2.41 per cent) and a low of Rs 2,38,755 (up Rs 501 or 0.21 per cent). For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.

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