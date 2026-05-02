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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 2: Gold prices dip or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 2: Gold prices dip or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 2: What is the cost of 18, 22, 24 carat Gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata? Check the city-wise list here.

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 2: Gold prices dip or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: Freepik)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 2: The gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,082 (24K), Rs 13,826 (22K), and Rs 11,315 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,067 (24K), Rs 13,811 (22K), and Rs 11,300 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,383 (24K), Rs 14,101 (22K), and Rs 11,776 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,067 (24K), Rs 13,811 (22K), and Rs 11,300 (18K) per gram.

Earlier on Thursday, Gold prices rebounded by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital, tracking firm trends in global markets and a weak US dollar, news agency PTI reported. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity jumped Rs 2,000, or 1.31 per cent, to Rs 1,54,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had closed at Rs 1,52,800 per 10 grams in the previous session, PTI stated.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

Gold prices dip or rebound? What is the latest update?

As of May 2, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,185 (24K), Rs 13,919 (22K), and Rs 11,609 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,037 (24K), Rs 13,784 (22K), and Rs 11,278 (18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,042 (24K), Rs 13,799 (22K), and Rs 11,283 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,037 (24K), Rs 13,784 (22K), and Rs 11,278 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,037 (24K), Rs 13,784 (22K), and Rs 11,278 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,037 (24K), Rs 13,784 (22K), and Rs 11,278 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,037 (24K), Rs 13,784 (22K), and Rs 11,278 (18K).

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To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1g ₹15,037 ₹15,038 -₹1 8g ₹1,20,296 ₹1,20,304 -₹8 10g ₹1,50,370 ₹1,50,380 -₹10 100g ₹15,03,700 ₹15,03,800 -₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1g ₹13,784 ₹13,785 -₹1 8g ₹1,10,272 ₹1,10,280 -₹8 10g ₹1,37,840 ₹1,37,850 -₹10 100g ₹13,78,400 ₹13,78,500 -₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1g ₹11,278 ₹11,279 -₹1 8g ₹90,224 ₹90,232 -₹8 10g ₹1,12,780 ₹1,12,790 -₹10 100g ₹11,27,800 ₹11,27,900 -₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,185 ₹13,919 ₹11,609 Mumbai ₹15,037 ₹13,784 ₹11,278 Delhi ₹15,042 ₹13,799 ₹11,283 Kolkata ₹15,037 ₹13,784 ₹11,278 Bangalore ₹15,037 ₹13,784 ₹11,278 Hyderabad ₹15,037 ₹13,784 ₹11,278 Kerala ₹15,037 ₹13,784 ₹11,278 Pune ₹15,037 ₹13,784 ₹11,278 Vadodara ₹15,042 ₹13,789 ₹11,283 Ahmedabad ₹15,042 ₹13,789 ₹11,283

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 02?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 255.10 per gram and Rs 2,55,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 1: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900 Mumbai ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Delhi ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Kolkata ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Bangalore ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Hyderabad ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900 Kerala ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900 Pune ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Vadodara ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100 Ahmedabad ₹2,551 ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100

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