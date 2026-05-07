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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today May 7: Gold prices crashes or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 7: Gold prices crashes or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 7: What is the cost of 18, 22, 24 carat Gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata? Check the city-wise list here.

Published date india.com Published: May 7, 2026 8:04 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Rate Today May 7: Gold prices crashes or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today May 7: Gold prices crashes or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 7: The gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,229 (24K), Rs 13,961 (22K), and Rs 11,430 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,383 (24K), Rs 14,101 (22K), and Rs 11,771 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K) per gram.

Earlier on Wednesday, On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) opened at Rs 1,52,000 per 10 grams, up Rs 2,247 or 1.5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,49,753. At 11:30 am, gold was trading at Rs 1,52,419, up Rs 2,666 or 1.78 per cent. So far in the session, the yellow metal has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,52,450, up Rs 2,697 or 1.8 per cent. At the intraday low, it was still trading higher by Rs 1,900 or 1.26 per cent at Rs 1,51,653. Meanwhile, silver futures (July 3) opened at Rs 2,49,316 per kg — also the intraday low so far — a jump of Rs 5,000 or 2.04 per cent from the previous close. At the time of filing the report, it was trading at Rs 2,51,699, up Rs 7,383 or 3.02 per cent.

In addition, the dollar index slipped 0.34 per cent to 97.97. The dollar index measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, the euro, Japanese yen, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

Typically, a weaker dollar supports prices of precious metals like gold and silver.

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Gold prices dip or rebound? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 7, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,383 (24K), Rs 14,101 (22K), and Rs 11,771 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,229 (24K), Rs 13,961 (22K), and Rs 11,430 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,214 (24K), Rs 13,946 (22K), and Rs 11,415 (18K).

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Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 Gram ₹15,214 ₹15,213 +₹1
8 Gram ₹1,21,712 ₹1,21,704 +₹8
10 Gram ₹1,52,140 ₹1,52,130 +₹10
100 Gram ₹15,21,400 ₹15,21,300 +₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 Gram ₹13,946 ₹13,945 +₹1
8 Gram ₹1,11,568 ₹1,11,560 +₹8
10 Gram ₹1,39,460 ₹1,39,450 +₹10
100 Gram ₹13,94,600 ₹13,94,500 +₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 Gram ₹11,415 ₹11,414 +₹1
8 Gram ₹91,320 ₹91,312 +₹8
10 Gram ₹1,14,150 ₹1,14,140 +₹10
100 Gram ₹11,41,500 ₹11,41,400 +₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai ₹15,383 ₹14,101 ₹11,771
Mumbai ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Delhi ₹15,229 ₹13,961 ₹11,430
Kolkata ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Bangalore ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Hyderabad ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Kerala ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Pune ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Vadodara ₹15,219 ₹13,951 ₹11,420
Ahmedabad ₹15,219 ₹13,951 ₹11,420
Jaipur ₹15,229 ₹13,961 ₹11,430
Lucknow ₹15,229 ₹13,961 ₹11,430
Coimbatore ₹15,383 ₹14,101 ₹11,771
Madurai ₹15,383 ₹14,101 ₹11,771
Vijayawada ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Patna ₹15,219 ₹13,951 ₹11,420
Nagpur ₹15,214 ₹13,946 ₹11,415
Chandigarh ₹15,229 ₹13,961 ₹11,430
Surat ₹15,219 ₹13,951 ₹11,420
Bhubaneswar ₹15,132 ₹13,946 ₹11,415

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 07?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 265.10 per gram and Rs 2,65,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 7, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 2,751 (10 grams), Rs 27,510 (100 grams), and Rs 2,75,100 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,651 (10 grams), Rs 26,510 (100 grams), and Rs 2,65,100 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,651 (10 grams), Rs 26,510 (100 grams), and Rs 2,65,100(1kg).

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100
Mumbai ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Delhi ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Kolkata ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Bangalore ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Hyderabad ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100
Kerala ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100
Pune ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Vadodara ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100
Ahmedabad ₹2,651 ₹26,510 ₹2,65,100

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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