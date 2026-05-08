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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 8: Gold prices soar or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 8: Gold prices soar or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 8: What is the cost of the yellow metal today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 8: Gold prices soar or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata (AI Image)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 8: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,316 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,491 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14,026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,384 (24K), Rs 14,102 (22K), and Rs 11,772 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14,026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K) per gram.

Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver prices traded higher, with prices rising by up to 1 per cent amid a rise in crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace deal.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) traded at an intraday high of Rs 1,52,887, up 0.49 per cent or Rs 755, as of 10:49 am. The yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,52,400. Likewise, silver futures (July 3) were trading 1.49 per cent or Rs 3,790 higher at Rs 2,57,055 after hitting an intraday high. The white metal began the session at Rs 2,54,998 on the MCX, up 0.68 per cent or Rs 1,733. It touched an intraday low of Rs 2,54,722, news agency IANS reported.

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As per the commodity market experts, the near-term outlook for precious metals remains positive amid improving sentiment and continued safe-haven demand driven by geopolitical uncertainties.

In the international market as well, precious metals were trading in the green. COMEX gold was up 0.21 per cent at $4,703 per ounce, while silver gained 1.12 per cent to trade at $78.17 per ounce.

The rise in gold and silver prices is being attributed to weakness in the dollar index, which is currently trading below the 98 mark.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 7: Gold prices crashes or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 8, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,384 (24K), Rs 14,102 (22K), and Rs 11,772 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14,026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,316 (24K), Rs 14,041 (22K), and Rs 11,491 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14,026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14,026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14,026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,301 (24K), Rs 14, 026 (22K), and Rs 11,476 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹15,301 ₹15,300 + ₹1 8 Grams ₹1,22,408 ₹1,22,400 + ₹8 10 Grams ₹1,53,010 ₹1,53,000 + ₹10 100 Grams ₹15,30,100 ₹15,30,000 + ₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹14,026 ₹14,025 + ₹1 8 Grams ₹1,12,208 ₹1,12,200 + ₹8 10 Grams ₹1,40,260 ₹1,40,250 + ₹10 100 Grams ₹14,02,600 ₹14,02,500 + ₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹11,476 ₹11,475 + ₹1 8 Grams ₹91,808 ₹91,800 + ₹8 10 Grams ₹1,14,760 ₹1,14,750 + ₹10 100 Grams ₹11,47,600 ₹11,47,500 + ₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,384 ₹14,102 ₹11,772 Mumbai ₹15,301 ₹14,026 ₹11,476 Delhi ₹15,316 ₹14,041 ₹11,491 Kolkata ₹15,301 ₹14,026 ₹11,476 Bangalore ₹15,301 ₹14,026 ₹11,476 Hyderabad ₹15,301 ₹14,026 ₹11,476 Kerala ₹15,301 ₹14,026 ₹11,476 Pune ₹15,301 ₹14,026 ₹11,476 Vadodara ₹15,306 ₹14,031 ₹11,481 Ahmedabad ₹15,306 ₹14,031 ₹11,481

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 08?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 270.10 per gram and Rs 2,70,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 8, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 2,749 (10 grams), Rs 27,490 (100 grams), and Rs 2,74,900 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,701 (10 grams), Rs 27,010 (100 grams), and Rs 2,70,100 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,701 (10 grams), Rs 27,010 (100 grams), and Rs 2,70,100(1kg).

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Mumbai ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100 Delhi ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100 Kolkata ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100 Bangalore ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100 Hyderabad ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Kerala ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Pune ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100 Vadodara ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100 Ahmedabad ₹2,701 ₹27,010 ₹2,70,100

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