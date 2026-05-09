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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 9: Gold prices rally up or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 9: Gold prices rally up or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 9: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 9: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 9: Amid the ongoing US war against Iran, Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,287 (24K), Rs 14,009 (22K), and Rs 11,465 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,385 (24K), Rs 14,103 (22K), and Rs 11,773 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450 (18K) per gram.

Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver prices traded higher with precious metals surging up to 1 per cent. This comes amid renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) opened at Rs 1,52,672 per 10 grams, up Rs 411 from the previous close of Rs 1,52,261. At around 12:20 pm, the yellow metal was trading Rs 592 or 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 1,52,853 per 10 grams, IANS reported. During the session so far, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,103, rising Rs 842 or 0.55 per cent.

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Meanwhile, silver futures (July 3) opened at Rs 2,59,999 per kg against the previous close of Rs 2,58,540, a gain of Rs 1,459 or 0.56 per cent. The white metal was trading Rs 3,126 or 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 2,61,666 per kg. Silver touched an intraday high of Rs 2,62,723, up Rs 4,183 or 1.61 per cent, IANS report stated.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 9, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,385 (24K), Rs 14,103 (22K), and Rs 11,773 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,287 (24K), Rs 14,009 (22K), and Rs 11,465 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,267 (24K), Rs 13,994 (22K), and Rs 11,450(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹15,267 ₹15,268 -₹1 8 Gram ₹1,22,136 ₹1,22,144 -₹8 10 Gram ₹1,52,670 ₹1,52,680 -₹10 100 Gram ₹15,26,700 ₹15,26,800 -₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹13,994 ₹13,995 -₹1 8 Gram ₹1,11,952 ₹1,11,960 -₹8 10 Gram ₹1,39,940 ₹1,39,950 -₹10 100 Gram ₹13,99,400 ₹13,99,500 -₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹11,450 ₹11,451 -₹1 8 Gram ₹91,600 ₹91,608 -₹8 10 Gram ₹1,14,500 ₹1,14,510 -₹10 100 Gram ₹11,45,000 ₹11,45,100 -₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,385 ₹14,103 ₹11,773 Mumbai ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Delhi ₹15,287 ₹14,009 ₹11,465 Kolkata ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Bangalore ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Hyderabad ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Kerala ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Pune ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Vadodara ₹15,277 ₹13,999 ₹11,460 Ahmedabad ₹15,277 ₹13,999 ₹11,460 Jaipur ₹15,287 ₹14,009 ₹11,470 Lucknow ₹15,287 ₹14,009 ₹11,465 Coimbatore ₹15,385 ₹14,103 ₹11,773 Madurai ₹15,385 ₹14,103 ₹11,773 Vijayawada ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Patna ₹15,277 ₹13,999 ₹11,460 Nagpur ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450 Chandigarh ₹15,287 ₹14,009 ₹11,465 Surat ₹15,277 ₹13,999 ₹11,460 Bhubaneswar ₹15,267 ₹13,994 ₹11,450

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 09?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 275.10 per gram and Rs 2,75,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 8, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 2,748 (10 grams), Rs 27,480 (100 grams), and Rs 2,74,800 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,751 (10 grams), Rs 27,510 (100 grams), and Rs 2,75,100 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,751 (10 grams), Rs 27,510 (100 grams), and Rs 2,75,100(1kg).

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,748 ₹27,480 ₹2,74,800 Mumbai ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100 Delhi ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100 Kolkata ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100 Bangalore ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100 Hyderabad ₹2,748 ₹27,480 ₹2,74,800 Kerala ₹2,748 ₹27,480 ₹2,74,800 Pune ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100 Vadodara ₹2,751 ₹27,510 ₹2,75,100

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