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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 10: Gold prices surges or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 10: Gold prices surges or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 10: old prices continue to witness fluctuation, Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 10: Gold prices surges or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 10: Amid the ongoing US war against Iran, Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,250 (24K), Rs 13,980 (22K), and Rs 11,441 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,437 (24K), Rs 14,150 (22K), and Rs 11,810 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K) per gram.

On Friday, MCX gold June futures gained 0.04 per cent while MCX silver May futures surged 1.34 per cent. Currently gold futures stand at Rs 1,52,589, while silver futures at Rs 2,61,999 per kg, news agency IANS reported.

In international markets, Comex gold climbed about $50 to a session high of $4,760 per troy ounce, posting a weekly gain near 1.5 per cent. Market participants said the prospect of easing regional tensions and a weaker dollar supported demand for non‑yielding bullion. Gold and silver have fallen nearly 10 per cent since the US-Iran conflict began on February 28.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

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As of May 10, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,437 (24K), Rs 14,150 (22K), and Rs 11,810 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,250 (24K), Rs 13,980 (22K), and Rs 11,441 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 gm ₹15,235 ₹15,235 0 8 gm ₹1,21,880 ₹1,21,880 0 10 gm ₹1,52,350 ₹1,52,350 0 100 gm ₹15,23,500 ₹15,23,500 0

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 gm ₹13,965 ₹13,965 0 8 gm ₹1,11,720 ₹1,11,720 0 10 gm ₹1,39,650 ₹1,39,650 0 100 gm ₹13,96,500 ₹13,96,500 0

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 gm ₹11,426 ₹11,426 0 8 gm ₹91,408 ₹91,408 0 10 gm ₹1,14,260 ₹1,14,260 0 100 gm ₹11,42,600 ₹11,42,600 0

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,437 ₹14,150 ₹11,810 Mumbai ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Delhi ₹15,250 ₹13,980 ₹11,441 Kolkata ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Bangalore ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Hyderabad ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Kerala ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Pune ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Vadodara ₹15,240 ₹13,970 ₹11,431 Ahmedabad ₹15,240 ₹13,970 ₹11,431

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 10?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 275 per gram and Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 10, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 2,800 (10 grams), Rs 28,000 (100 grams), and Rs 2,80,000 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,750 (10 grams), Rs 27,500 (100 grams), and Rs 2,75,000 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,750 (10 grams), Rs 27,500 (100 grams), and Rs 2,75,000(1kg).

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