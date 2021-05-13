New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Akshaya Tritiya 2021 brings cheers for buyers as Gold price today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. If gold buyers want to buy 10 gram of 22-carat gold, then price today is Rs 44,710. If you want to buy 10 gram of 24-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 45,710. The big drop in gold price comes after rates went up in the month of May. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 10 May 2021: Gold Prices Remain Low, Check 22k, 24k Gold Rates in Your City

However, in the gold has gone up. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at USD 1,818.22 per ounce. Meanwhile, the US gold futures were eased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,818.80. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 09 May 2021: Gold Price Trades Below ₹ 45,000. Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

Gold Rate Today in Pune, Nagpur, Lucknow

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 44,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 45,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 08 May 2021: Gold Prices Climb to ₹ 44,800/10gm. Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 44,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 45,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Delhi, India City-wise

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,990 Rs 49,080 Bangalore Rs 44,490 Rs 48,550 Delhi Rs 45,890 Rs 49,890 Mumbai Rs 44,710 Rs 45,710 Kerala Rs 44,490 Rs 48,550 Patna Rs 44,710 Rs 45,710 Coimbatore Rs 44,990 Rs 49,320 Kolkata Rs 46,010 Rs 49,080 Ahmedabad Rs 47,080 Rs 49,080

Readers please note that gold prices vary in state to state and city to city due to GST, TCS and other levies. These gold rates may differ from the prices at jewellery shops.